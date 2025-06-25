Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Live with Ilan Goldenberg
Breaking down the latest news on Israel/Palestine
Jun 25, 2025
Podcasts
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Authors
Ilan Goldenberg
Writes Dialogue and Dissonance Subscribe
Recent Posts
Share this post