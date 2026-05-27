ICYMI: Did Gaza Cost Democrats the Election?

This week, we sat down to discuss some of the biggest questions shaping American and Israeli politics right now.

On Iran, we looked past the daily headlines and asked what a deal would actually mean. As Ilan put it, if a deal is reached, it may leave many people asking: If we’re ending up close to where we started before the war, why did we do this at all?

We discussed Ambassador Yechiel Leiter’s attacks on J Street and why so many Israeli officials struggle to engage with American Jews whose connection to Israel is real – but not unquestioning.

And on the Democratic National Committee autopsy of the 2024 campaign, we argued that Gaza did matter in 2024 – but not in the way many people think. The bigger challenge was that Democrats were the party in power, and voters wanted to see a different policy on Gaza and different outcomes, not just different messaging.

We wrapped up with a look at Israel’s next election, the opposition’s path to defeating Netanyahu, and why Arab parties may ultimately be the key to any alternative coalition.