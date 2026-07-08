ICYMI: The Old Israel Playbook Is Dead. Now What?

After a whirlwind of travel, we were finally back behind the microphones together for this week’s episode.

Ilan just returned from leading a delegation through Israel and the West Bank, where he met with Israeli opposition leaders as the political landscape shifted almost in real time. We unpacked who may actually be positioned to challenge Netanyahu, whether the opposition understands just how dramatically American opinion has changed, and why simply being “not Netanyahu” isn’t enough, especially when it comes to improving life for Palestinians.

That led to a bigger conversation about what comes next in the United States. If the old bipartisan consensus on Israel has collapsed, what’s the new playbook? We talked about why Democrats can’t keep getting boxed into lose-lose fights over Israel while Republicans define the terms of the debate, and why the party needs a clear vision of its own. We also discussed why even establishment figures like Rahm Emanuel – a past guest on this very show, who delivered a major speech in Tel Aviv today – are embracing ideas that would have been politically unthinkable just a few years ago.

Next, we dug into the latest twists with Iran, debated whether the ceasefire is really falling apart, as President Trump claimed, and looked at where the region may be headed next.

There’s a lot changing at once – in Israel, in Washington and among American voters. We covered a lot of ground and even previewed a few upcoming conversations we’re excited to bring you. We hope you’ll give it a watch.