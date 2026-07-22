ICYMI: The IDF Veteran Who Showed Ro Khanna the West Bank

Nadav Weiman’s name has been in the headlines recently after he joined parts of Congressman Ro Khanna’s tour of the West Bank. We wanted to hear directly from him about what happened.

Nadav walked us through the moment their vehicle was surrounded by armed settlers, who blocked the road and intimidated the group while soldiers stood alongside the settlers. Nadav connected the dots about the larger story between the settler movement and the IDF.

We also talked about the Palestinian village of Umm al Khair, where Rep. Khanna met the family of Awdah Hathaleen. Next week marks one year since Awdah was shot and killed by settler terrorist Yinon Levi, someone Nadav has encountered many times over the years.

The conversation turned to Gaza. Nadav told us that his organization, Breaking the Silence, began collecting testimonies from soldiers just days after Israel launched its response to Hamas’ October 7 attack. We discussed the thread that runs through many of those accounts, why some of the stories were difficult even for Nadav to believe, and what they reveal about the dehumanization of Palestinians in Israeli society.

We closed by looking ahead. Can new leadership change the trajectory Israel is on? And if so, will confronting the occupation finally become part of the conversation?

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