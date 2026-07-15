ICYMI: What Do Anti-Zionist Electoral Wins Mean for Jews?

We just tackled one of the biggest conversations happening in American Jewish life right now: What do the recent primary victories by anti-Zionist and sharply Israel-critical candidates actually mean for the Jewish community?

We were joined by Alana Zeitchik, Julie Zebrak, Rabbi Alissa Wise and, for part of the conversation before technical issues got in the way, Gili Getz. We unpacked why these races are resonating so differently with different Jews – and whether they represent a shift among the electorate on Israel, or something broader about the desire to rupture the status quo.

We talked about responses from parts of the pro-Palestine movement after October 7, and the deep breakdown in trust between many Jews and progressive movements. We also wrestled with some difficult questions: Where does anti-Zionism become antisemitism? Can Zionists and anti-Zionists build coalitions? And is there even such a thing as a single “American Jewish community?”

There was plenty of disagreement, but also a surprising amount of common ground – including a shared recognition that voters are demanding something different from politics. If you missed it live, give it a listen. And if you already did, please share it around.