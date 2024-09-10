About “Word on the Street”

You are not alone.

If you support freedom, dignity, and safety for Israelis and Palestinians, you are not alone.

If you think there can be no tolerance for antisemitism, but that the fight against antisemitism shouldn’t be co-opted to crack down on civil rights and an extremist agenda, you are not alone.

If you believe nuance isn’t naive, and that real-world solutions matter more than pithy slogans, you are not alone.

We know it can feel that way though, and that’s why we started “Word on the Street”.

Published by J Street, we provide expert analysis, opinion, and conversation on Jewish and Middle East issues – including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, American foreign policy, the struggle for democracy, and the battle against antisemitism.

Why subscribe?

We are creating a desperately needed space between the extremes, making room for balanced, thoughtful commentary and practical solutions, providing readers with information to have meaningful conversation in their own communities.

Our work has been read widely for over 15 years by Members of Congress before important votes, diplomats and administration officials shaping policy, rabbis writing sermons, and Israeli and Palestinian leaders on the ground.

Now we are putting it on Substack so you can be part of the conversation, and join a growing community of advocates supporting peace, freedom and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

To make our content as widely available as possible, we do not put any of it behind a paywall. But if you support nuanced dialogue, and advocacy for the freedom, dignity, and safety of both Israelis and Palestinians, please consider making a donation.

About J Street

J Street is the political home of over 200,000 pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy Americans promoting US policies that embody our deeply held Jewish and democratic values and that help secure the State of Israel as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people. We believe that only a negotiated resolution agreed to by Israelis and Palestinians can meet the legitimate needs and national aspirations of both peoples.

Working in the American political system, in the Jewish community and with others with whom we share core values, we advocate for diplomacy-first American leadership and policies that advance justice, equality, peace, and democracy in Israel, in the wider region and in the United States as well.

Opinions expressed in “Word on the Street” commentary or conversations may not reflect the official positions of J Street as an organization.