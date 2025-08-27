Subscribe
WATCH: Jeremy and Ilan on Israel’s Breaking Point, Washington’s Turning Point
This week on Word on the Street Live, we took stock of a fast-moving moment in both Israel and Washington.
Aug 27
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
28
9
43:08
What Are “Snapback Sanctions” and What Comes Next?
Executive Summary: The “snapback” mechanism allows any participant in the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) to reimpose the UN sanctions that the deal had…
Aug 27
Every Bomb is a Choice
Hitting a hospital isn’t just an accident. It’s the product of a failed strategy and a morally bankrupt leadership.
Aug 27
•
Ilan Goldenberg
24
8
No, Antizionism Isn’t Always Antisemitism
When every critique of Israel is branded as antisemitism, the word loses its meaning — and real antisemitism actually grows.
Aug 24
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
57
109
WATCH: Jeremy and Ilan with Congressman Ro Khanna on Word on the Street LIVE
In a wide-ranging conversation with the Silicon Valley Democrat, we discussed his new letter supporting US recognition of Palestinian statehood and the…
Aug 20
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
38
12
44:37
End the War, Free the Hostages, Surge Aid
Today, hundreds of thousands of Israelis are walking off the job to protest the Netanyahu government’s failure to end the Gaza war and bring the…
Aug 17
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
27
30
Truth Vs. Talking Points on Gaza
It's time for tough conversations
Aug 15
•
J Street Staff
Witnesses to Gaza's Aid Crisis Speak Out
A conversation with whistleblower Tony Aguilar and Tania Hary of Gisha
Aug 14
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
1
1:00:04
In Gaza and the West Bank Things Go from Bad to Worse
Some thoughts from my latest trip to the Middle East
Aug 14
•
Ilan Goldenberg
WATCH: Former IDF Spokesperson on Why Reoccupying Gaza is a Dead End
Peter Lerner draws from his experience to assess the Israeli government's multi-front failures
Aug 13
•
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
30
21
53:02
They are the destroyers, we are the restorers
In an extraordinary and unprecedented public plea, a majority of Israel’s living former security chiefs – from the IDF, through the Shin Bet, to the…
Aug 13
•
Nadav Tamir
Myths and Facts: Gaza Humanitarian Assistance
In response to reports of widespread starvation in Gaza, the Israeli government and its allies have promulgated several myths regarding the extent of…
Aug 12
•
Larry Garber
1
