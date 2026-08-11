Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jacqueline's avatar
Jacqueline
1m

Given the violence by settlers and the military against Palestinians, and the lack of penalalties for this, I question the wisdom of focusing on Palestinain Prisoner Payment.

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