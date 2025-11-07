A second war between Israel and Iran is not only likely but also set to be more intense. J Street’s latest Iran Policy Memo outlines our proposed long-term strategy for facilitating diplomacy and reducing tensions in the aftermath of the Twelve-Day War and the snapback of sanctions by the E3 (France, UK, Germany).

Read the full memo here >>

Dr. Marwa Maziad, an Egyptian-American professor of Israel Studies, and J Street Policy and Research Coordinator Avraham Spraragen examine Egypt’s historical role in Gaza, how Egypt helped achieve the Gaza peace deal last month and Egypt’s role in Gaza’s postwar stabilization and reconstruction. Marwa and Avraham also provide an assessment of where the Israel-Egypt peace treaty stands, and argue that the US should seize postwar momentum to finally warm the peace between Egypt and Israel.

Read Marwa and Avraham's piece here >>

Former US negotiator Aaron David Miller, who sat across the table from Rabin during the Oslo years, and Yael Patir, J Street’s former Israel Director, who heard Rabin speak as a young girl, joined the discussion moderated by J Street’s Shimrit Braun Kamin to share personal memories and insights into his leadership.

Watch the full discussion here >>