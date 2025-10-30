In what has been another tenuous week for the Gaza ceasefire, we’re happy to share J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami’s remarks ahead of the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, along with two new analysis pieces from our Policy Center:

Speaking ahead of the 39th World Zionist Congress to the Labor caucus, J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami marked the 30th anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination. Urging delegates to follow the path of Rabin, not Netanyahu, Jeremy closed with a message of hope that within our lifetime, Israel can achieve true regional integration and lasting peace with all its neighbors.

J Street Policy and Research Coordinator Avraham Spraragen outlines the economic stakes of Israel’s diplomatic crossroads: Either pursue normalization with the major Arab and Muslim countries and create over $1 trillion in new activity and four million new jobs over the next decade, or take Netanyahu’s “Super Sparta” approach that has already caused significant economic damage.

J Street Policy Fellow Yael Patir outlines Israel’s political landscape as it enters an election year. Facing a fragile coalition, a corruption trial, a draft crisis and the Trump Administration and far-right parties pulling him in different directions, Netanyahu is under more pressure than ever. In the meantime, the mass mobilization that the Hostage movement built has the potential to build significant momentum for the opposition.

