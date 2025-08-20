This week on Word on the Street Live, we sat down with Congressman Ro Khanna – and it was one of the most open conversations we’ve hosted yet. Ro has always been willing to say things that many in Congress avoid: Calling for the US to recognize a Palestinian state, pressing for restrictions on arms shipments to Israel, championing Congressional War Powers and naming Gaza as a defining moral issue of our time. We talked about the shifts happening on Capitol Hill and in the American public and about J Street’s role in these important changes. We discussed why there is now a moment of opportunity to unify the Democratic Party on the issues of Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And we spoke about a new letter he is leading - and that J Street is supporting - on American recognition of Palestine. We also spent time on the bigger picture: How Democrats can reach across the aisle and connect with younger voters through new platforms and how to model the courage our politics so badly needs right now. It was a conversation that felt honest, unguarded and rooted in a real desire to imagine something better.
Word on the Street with Congressman Ro Khanna
This week on Word on the Street Live, we sat down…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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