It’s been nearly a year since I launched Word on the Street as a place to share personal thoughts in real time on the issues of the day — distinct from the press releases and policy papers of J Street, the organization I run.

I wanted a space to write candidly, process events, and push back against the flood of Israel-related commentary that so often comes only from polarized extremes.

In my first Substack, I wrote:

“Far too much of what I read is either filled with anger at everything Israel does or driven by knee-jerk defense of its every action — even now, as it’s led by an extremist government dismantling its democracy and failing to provide basic security to its people last October 7.”

Between those poles, I saw an opening: a wide, underrepresented middle hungry for serious, principled, nuanced conversation. That’s the space I’ve tried to carve out with Word on the Street.

From personal blog to shared hub

Today, I’m excited to share how Word on the Street is growing.

What began as a personal Substack is becoming something larger: a home for voices across the J Street world. Going forward, you’ll not only hear from me, but also from other members of our senior team — including our Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer, Ilan Goldenberg — as well as our Policy Center Fellows and other occasional guest voices.

Many of you already know we’ve added a weekly Word on the Street LIVE feature, where Ilan and I dig into current issues and interview key figures in politics and policy.

If you are a follower of J Street, you will also have been reading our short policy briefing memos written by J Street Policy Fellows Frank Lowenstein, Jen Gavito, Yael Patir and Larry Garber as well as the regular writings of the Director of our Israel team, Nadav Tamir. Word on the Street will now become a one-stop shop for all of these ideas and writings.

The goal isn’t to lose the candor I’ve brought to this column, but to enrich it with more perspectives and more frequent updates on the issues we know our community cares most about.

Over the past year, I’ve written on everything from the moral tragedy of Israel’s actions in Gaza to the fecklessness of American policy, from the failures of the American Jewish establishment to the widening gulf between Jewish Americans and the institutions that claim to represent them.

Through it all, I’ve argued for the vital importance of holding space for a politics of reason, pragmatism, and hope.

Revisiting some core commitments

As we launch this next phase of Word on the Street, I want to restate a few commitments that guided my earliest posts and continue to shape J Street’s mission:

Beyond the Binary. It is both possible and necessary to be pro-Israel and pro-Palestine — to affirm Israel’s right to exist and defend itself while insisting Palestinians deserve freedom and dignity in a state of their own. No one should have to choose one people over the other.

The “two-state solution” is too small. I’ve argued that resolution of this conflict requires bigger thinking — a “23-state solution”: a regional, comprehensive vision that recognizes the interlocking interests of Israel, Palestine, and their Arab neighbors. The path forward won’t come through bilateral negotiations alone, but through a framework for peace and security across the Middle East.

The case for the middle of the road. In my first post, I rejected the old line that the middle of the road is only home to yellow stripes and roadkill. In politics, the center is where deals are made, compromises forged, and progress secured. At J Street, we’re committed to holding the 50-yard line in the American Jewish community — fighting for values central to our identity: peace, justice, and equality.

Unity is not uniformity. Too often, calls for Jewish “unity” are wielded as a cudgel to silence dissent. A healthy Jewish community can — and must — embrace vigorous debate about Israel. Criticizing government policy is not a betrayal of Jewish identity; it is, in fact, an expression of it.

The next generation gets it. Some older Jewish leaders view young people’s critiques of Israel as rebellion. I see the opposite: a generation that has deeply absorbed values of justice and human dignity — and is now challenging us to live up to them.

Many of my earliest posts also laid out what it means to be “pro-Israel” in the 2020s. For those who missed those posts, we’ve pulled together a short booklet that expands on these themes. I hope you’ll download it, read it, and share it.

Looking ahead

In the months ahead, you’ll see more regular updates here on the issues that matter most — from the U.S. election, to the war in Gaza, to the growing international push to recognize Palestinian statehood. We’ll share inside looks at J Street’s work in Washington and in the field, and we’ll continue making the case for diplomacy, democracy, and justice and share the latest from the J Street Policy Center.

Some posts will still carry my voice in personal and reflective essays. Increasingly, though, you’ll also hear from the colleagues I work alongside every day — voices whose insights and experience deepen and sharpen my own.

I’m deeply grateful to all of you who have read, shared, or debated these posts. I hope you’ll stay with us in this next phase — and if you haven’t yet, encourage others to subscribe. This moment demands more voices, more conversation, and more courage to stand our ground and build a better path forward.