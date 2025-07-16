Word on the Street Live with American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen by J Street
Word on the Street Live with American Hostage Family Member Jonathan Dekel-Chen
Word on the Street Live with American Hostage Fam…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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