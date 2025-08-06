Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Word on the Street Live from Jerusalem
0:00
-58:58

Word on the Street Live from Jerusalem

Jeremy and Ilan report from the ground - in Hebro…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Jeremy and Ilan report from the ground - in Hebron, near Gaza, and across Israel/Palestine

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture