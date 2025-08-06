Jeremy and Ilan report from the ground - in Hebron, near Gaza, and across Israel/Palestine
Word on the Street Live from Jerusalem
Jeremy and Ilan report from the ground - in Hebro…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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