This week on Word on the Street Live, I spoke with three Jewish student leaders on the front lines of campus debates over Israel, Palestine and antisemitism: Hannah Gabelnick, a senior at Princeton and co-chair of J Street U there, who also leads Princeton’s Reform Jewish Community. Matan Berg, a junior at the University of Michigan and former J Street U chapter president, now serving as Midwest VP of J Street U. Tova Kaplan, a senior at Harvard who co-founded Students for Freedom, pushing back against government attacks on academic freedom and student rights. Read about Students for Freedom’s work. We dug into the big questions: What does antisemitism on campus actually look and feel like nearly two years after October 7? What happens when Trump twists the fight against antisemitism into an excuse to go after free speech?
Word on the Street | Are Campuses Antisemitic?
This week on Word on the Street Live, I spoke wit…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes