Featuring Gaza Humanitarian Foundation whistleblower Tony Aguilar and leading Israeli aid advocate and Gisha Executive Director Tania Hary in conversation with J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami
Witnesses to Gaza's Aid Crisis Speak Out
Featuring Gaza Humanitarian Foundation whistleblo…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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