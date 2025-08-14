Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Witnesses to Gaza's Aid Crisis Speak Out
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Witnesses to Gaza's Aid Crisis Speak Out

Featuring Gaza Humanitarian Foundation whistleblo…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Featuring Gaza Humanitarian Foundation whistleblower Tony Aguilar and leading Israeli aid advocate and Gisha Executive Director Tania Hary in conversation with J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami

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