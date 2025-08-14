Witnesses to Gaza's Aid Crisis Speak Out

It’s shocking that despite horrific images of starvation coming out of Gaza daily, Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders continue to say “there is no starvation.”

We spoke with courageous Gaza Humanitarian Foundation whistleblower Tony Aguilar and a leading Israeli advocate to get aid into Gaza, Tania Hary of Gisha, for an unfiltered reality check. It will be a powerful conversation with insiders who’ve witnessed the challenges and obstruction of Gaza’s humanitarian system from two very unique vantage points.

Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar (Ret.) is a former Green Beret and Purple Heart recipient who served as a contractor for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation – and is now blowing the whistle after watching civilians killed at distribution points “designed as death traps.”

Tania Hary is the Executive Director of the Gaza-focused Israeli human rights group Gisha and has been advocating to surge aid into Gaza, including through the courts, where Gisha filed a petition to hold the Netanyahu coalition accountable over its blockade.

A tough, unflinching discussion.