The following statement was issued by members of the newly-formed J Street Jewish Communal Advisory Council. They include: Rep. Howard Berman, Allan Finkelstein, E. Robert Goodkind, Rabbi Steve Gutow, Peter Joseph, Jennifer Brodkey Kaufman, Nancy Kaufman, Rabbi Irwin Kula, Rep. Mel Levine, Rabbi Brian Lurie, Lynn Lyss, Charles Horowitz Ratner, Seymour Reich, Hannah Rosenthal, Dr. John Ruskay, Rabbi Amb. David Saperstein, Rabbi Dr. Ismar Schorsch, Alan Solow, Rabbi Dr. Deborah Waxman, Rabbi Eric Yoffie, and Larry Zicklin.

For decades, we have worked in the American Jewish community guided by a set of enduring commitments: ensuring Israel’s security and future as the democratic homeland of the Jewish people; advancing a just and lasting peace between Israelis, Palestinians and the broader region; strengthening the relationship between the United States and Israel; defending democracy in both countries; and helping sustain a vibrant and united American Jewish community.

Share

Israel stands at one of the most consequential moments in its history, facing choices ahead that will shape not only the country’s security and democratic character, but also its relationship with Jews around the world, its place in the Middle East, and the strength of its partnership with the United States.

Because of the stakes of the moment, we, Jews who have been blessed and honored to serve as leaders of an array of Jewish organizations and in positions of public service, believe it is urgently necessary to advocate within our community, in Israel, as well as where US policy is being made, for a vision of Israel that reflects both our deepest values and our highest aspirations. Toward that goal, we believe J Street has played, and can do even better in playing, a vital role in effecting positive change.

Share

Over the past eighteen years, J Street has established itself as one of the most prominent American Jewish organizations advancing a pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy vision. It has demonstrated that unwavering support for Israel’s legitimacy, security and future can and must go hand in hand with support for democracy, diplomacy, Palestinian self-determination, and a secure and lasting regional peace. At a time when many American Jews, including much of the younger demographic, are searching for a principled way to connect with Israel while remaining committed to their Jewish and democratic values, J Street has become an indispensable voice and home. We hope that our constructive guidance and advice can help strengthen that voice in more fora and organizational settings within the mainstream Jewish community.

We do so fully recognizing that we have not agreed with every position J Street has taken, nor do we expect to in the future. We are pleased that J Street is welcoming our candid assessment as to how their policies and messaging will be heard in the broader community, based on J Street’s strategy that healthy institutions are strengthened – not weakened – by thoughtful discussion and respectful disagreement. What unites us is a shared conviction that J Street’s mission, values and leadership are essential to help shape the future of American Jewish life and American policy.

Share

For that reason, we are proud to come together as the inaugural members of the J Street Jewish Communal Advisory Council. We do so not simply to lend our names, but to contribute our experience, judgment and commitment to the work ahead.

Together, we will work to strengthen a vision of Israel as a secure, democratic homeland for the Jewish people, living in peace with a sovereign Palestinian state and integrated into a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East. We will work to preserve a US-Israel relationship rooted in shared democratic values, mutual respect and genuine partnership. And we will help build an American Jewish community that can meet this historic moment with honesty, courage and hope.