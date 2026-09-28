Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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jafyte's avatar
jafyte
Sep 28Edited

I can't wait until J Street demands the Palestinian Authority stop paying terrorists that murder Jews.

I can't wait until J Street demands Palestinians stop using schools and hospitals for terrorism.

I can't wait until J Street demands Palestinians stop building terror tunnels under homes.

I can't wait until J Street demands that Democrats call out antisemitism and terrorism support.

So far they haven't.

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Bob Hyfler's avatar
Bob Hyfler
Sep 29

Kol Hakavod. Proud of these once and always colleagues who have stepped forward at this critical moment. And J Street is to be commended for pulling it all together.

Bob Hyfler

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