Why Was Mamdani Called a Traitor at a Peace Vigil?

Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood behind police barricades as counterprotesters shouted accusations at him during an October 7 vigil in Union Square. The gathering, organized by Israelis for Peace, was meant to mourn Israelis killed on October 7 and Palestinians killed in the war that followed. Instead, it became a flashpoint in the divisions within the movement for Palestinian rights and raised a difficult question: Can we make space to grieve for both peoples?

On this week’s Word on the Street Live, we sat down with vigil organizers Tamar Glezerman and Gili Getz, alongside attendee and author Ami Fields-Meyer, to hear what happened from where they stood, why the organizers chose to continue, and what it means to insist on shared humanity.

What emerged was a remarkably honest conversation about the loneliness of trying to hold space for both Israeli and Palestinian pain. Ami spoke about searching for a Jewish community where acknowledging October 7 doesn’t require erasing what came after. Tamar and Gili described the difficult, deeply intentional work of building that space, even when doing so invites condemnation from every direction.

We also talked about what gets lost when American discourse flattens the realities of Israelis and Palestinians on the ground, and how events like these counterprotests can be weaponized to undermine the very possibility of peace.

Perhaps most movingly, our guests reflected on what it meant to find one another, stand by their values, and refuse to surrender the possibility of a different future. We hope you’ll listen.

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