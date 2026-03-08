Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

Carolyn Herz
3h

Of course, all people deserve to live in safety and security. But, regarding that poll, consider the images we see coming from Israel. We see Israel bombing Gaza's civilian infrastructure into rubble and starving its population. We see West Bank settlers violently attacking and plundering Palestinian homes and villages. We see Israel invading and bombing its neighbors. We see Netanyahu making repeated visits to the White House, garnering full U.S. government support. Given that, it is unsurprising that a plurality of those polled view Palestinians as more sympathetic. AIPAC could help Israel by acknowledging that reality, instead of lobbying for more of the same.

Ted Jonas
4h

💯

