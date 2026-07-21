Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Kathy Sowers's avatar
Kathy Sowers
26m

So happy you are doing this work. I'm 76 - it's important for these conversations to take place. I am a Christian who loves Israel, but as I recently told a college student I was volunteering with, I love Israel, but I know genocide when I see it. My heart breaks for how the Palestinians have been brutalized by Netanyahu's regime. She said she was so relieved to hear me say that, she was afraid to speak up about her feelings.

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Larry Garber's avatar
Larry Garber
30m

Glad that you stuck it out. J Street U needs to be in such places while remaining true to the organization’s mission and values.

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