When Hasan Piker was announced as a last-minute speaker at the College Democrats of America Convention, some argued J Street U should pull out. We didn’t.

Not because we agree with Piker – we don’t – but because walking away from one of the largest gatherings of young Democratic leaders would have meant surrendering the conversation to voices we disagree with.

So on Saturday, while social media debated whether we belonged there, our team of two (myself and a recently graduated J Street U Board alum) set up our table beneath an eight-foot “Pro-Israeli, Pro-Palestinian, and Pro-Peace” sign and spent the day talking with student leaders who had gathered in DC, shaking off the fear and apathy the Trump regime has sought to instill in them.

I’m the age of many of their older siblings – I can recall sitting spellbound in my 4th grade classroom watching President Obama’s first inaugural address. They can’t. They don’t recall politics without Donald Trump and the bigotry, demonization and violence to which he has given voice.

J Street U was a co-sponsor of CDA’s convention, but had no input into programming. We’d never invite Piker to speak to one of our gatherings – he has dehumanized Israelis, justified Hamas’s slaughter and generally used coarse and provocative language to describe an achingly sensitive issue.

J Street U chapters have worked hand-in-hand with College Democrats on so many campuses, co-sponsoring events, supporting the same candidates and opposing the Trump administration’s censorship and drastic cuts to higher education. We share members, convictions and the belief that student organizing can drive change. So, J Street U joined them.

At the Convention, I spoke to many attendees who were horrified at the atrocities committed by Israeli authorities against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and by the American policies that have enabled them. These students weren’t anti-Israel zealots or antisemites. Many of them agreed that Israeli and Palestinian safety and freedom are intertwined.

There was a sense that the crackdowns on free speech, which have targeted the academic careers and even immigration statuses of pro-Palestinian campus activists, had opened a Pandora’s Box. Now, campus groups working on issues from access to reproductive healthcare to climate change fear undemocratic reprisals from their government, and in some cases, their schools.

There was no uniform opinion of the guest speaker. Some delegates were receptive to Piker’s withering critique of the establishment, while others recoiled from his past demonization of Israelis and embrace of Palestinian terrorism.

J Street U was there to connect College Democrats with J Street U chapters and students who could be effective coalition partners on their campuses. I wanted to introduce CDA leaders to students who create change on campus and in Congress – students who make nuanced conversations possible.

In the digital age, short-form, screen-addled politics make binary thinking too easy. It’s a travesty to cast genuine concern for Palestinian civilians as antisemitic extremism or to portray support for Israel’s security as alignment with its government. Wherever J Street U leaders are, they’re rejecting this binary and making the case for American foreign policy grounded in the humanity, safety and legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians alike. That’s the role J Street U played at the College Democrats Convention – the very same role J Street U plays on campuses and in communities across the country.

I wasn’t surprised to hear our message resonate with many attendees this weekend – it’s a winning one. And I’m not surprised at the anger that animates Hasan Piker and his following. Young people recognize that our politics are broken. And the bigots, extremists, and special interests who broke them are legitimate targets of criticism.

But the path forward cannot be one of dehumanization, bridge-burning and name-calling. To secure our democracy at home and the future of Israelis and Palestinians abroad, we must acknowledge our mutual humanity and engage those with whom we disagree. That’s what I told delegates this weekend, and that’s why I’m proud of the work of J Street U.