Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Tzeddek's avatar
Tzeddek
21h

Amen and Amen. An Israel that is a fully Democratic and truly liberal is one worth defending and worth fighting for. And anyone who claims to believe in this vision of Israel had to understand that the fight J Street is engaged in is nothing less than if that vision, which is almost completely extinguished today, can survive. Too many people who claim to believe in it have stood on the sidelines waiting for a more opportune time to have this fight. But the polls and the public rhetoric shows that the opportune time was 40 years ago. There will never be an opportune time. We have to have that fight now.

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Jay Friedman's avatar
Jay Friedman
19hEdited

Anti-Zionists owe Jews a serious answer to one question: When the world turns on Jews again, where exactly are we supposed to go, who exactly is going to protect us, and what guarantees our safety besides promises from people who have never demonstrated this before?

The issue is they can't answer it, thus Zionism is the only path.

As has been said, you can be Pro-Palestine, and anti-Hamas, Pro-USA, and anti-Trump, and Pro-Israel, and anti-Netanyahu/Gavir/Smotrich.

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