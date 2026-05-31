In last week’s column, I responded to Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, who questioned whether J Street is really “pro-Israel.”

It’s a challenge that frequently comes from the right: if you oppose the policies of Israel’s government, advocate for American pressure on Israel, or criticize the occupation, then you can’t really be pro-Israel.

This week I want to address a different challenge from the left: Why be pro-Israel at all?

I spent an hour this week on the popular progressive Breaking Points podcast in a conversation provocatively titled: “We Asked a Top Liberal Zionist How They Can Be PRO-Israel.”

The framing captures a growing sentiment in progressive circles: how can someone claim to believe in equality, human rights and liberal values while supporting a state that defines itself as the nation-state of the Jewish people?

Polling suggests that, as younger Jews wrestle with that question, increasing numbers are drifting away from traditional support for Israel and toward visions such as a single binational state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

At its core, this debate on the left is not just about Israel. It is about whether liberalism and nationalism are fundamentally incompatible.

That question surfaced in a recent conversation between Ezra Klein and Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari that I highly recommend.

Harari argues that there is nothing inherently illiberal about states with a national identity. The problem arises when nationalism becomes rooted in fear, superiority, exclusion and domination rather than shared civic purpose and democratic values.

That distinction matters.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Yechiel Leiter, Itamar Ben-Gvir and others in Israel’s current governing coalition are implementing a version of Jewish nationalism defined by permanent conflict, suspicion of outsiders, contempt for liberal institutions and intentional denial of Palestinian rights.

Some progressives look at the Israel the right is building and conclude that Jewish nationalism itself must be the problem.

I look at today’s Israel and appreciate just how important it is to engage in the struggle over Jewish identity and values.

The fact that nation-states – Israel and others – act badly does not make nationalism itself illegitimate.

The Jewish people are but one of hundreds of peoples who claim a collective right to self-determination in a nation-state.

Some reject the idea that Jews constitute a nation, viewing Jews merely as adherents of a shared religion. In fact, Jews are a people with a shared history, culture, language, memory and connection to a particular place. And, not all Jews are religious. Those who are often disagree vehemently over how Judaism should be practiced.

Modern Zionism emerged from the belief that Jews, like other peoples, deserved a national home in their ancestral homeland – and from the repeated failure of Jewish minority life in other societies to provide lasting safety and equality.

My “pro-Israel” positioning flows from a belief that the aspiration of the Jewish people to be a free people in their own land is legitimate and vital.

But my support for the existence of a Jewish nation-state in no way demands that I support everything the government of that nation-state does. It is not an endorsement of settlement expansion, occupation, or discrimination.

And believing in Jewish national rights does not require denying Palestinian national rights.

In fact, the opposite is true.

If one accepts that Jews constitute a people entitled to self-determination, how can one deny the same principle to Palestinians? If one believes Israelis deserve security, freedom and dignity, one should want the same for Palestinians.

One great tragedy of this moment is that both the Israeli right and parts of the anti-Zionist left insist on the same false choice between supporting Jewish self-determination and supporting universal human rights.

J Street rejects that choice.

We believe the national home of the Jewish people must be democratic. It must protect the rights of all its citizens. It must end the occupation. It must make peace with the Palestinian people and support the creation of a Palestinian state alongside it.

And much like our own country, it must engage and reckon with the painful reality that it has strayed far from its founding ideals – the Declaration of Independence’s promise that the state will “be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel.”

Some will say that continuing to fight for that founding vision of Israel is naïve. Others will say it is already dead.

We disagree.

Every movement worth belonging to needs a vision of the future. J Street’s commitment to Israel as both a Jewish and democratic state rests not on the belief that such a future is inevitable but that it remains possible and worth fighting for.

That same commitment keeps us in the struggle for a more just and democratic America.

We do not abandon countries we care about when they fall short of their ideals. We work to help them live up to them.

We believe Israel can provide the Jewish people a home while protecting the dignity, freedom and equal rights of all who live there.

That is not a contradiction.

That is why we are pro-Israel.

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