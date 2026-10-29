Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Daniel M Kimmel's avatar
Daniel M Kimmel
1hEdited

This will take the sort of bravery/chutzpah that led to Sadat and Begin meeting. I hope they can do it.

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Hy Levitsky's avatar
Hy Levitsky
6m

Forgive the naive question, but “why?”.

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