In the fallout of the Israeli election results, I have been angry. It’s not the results that anger me, but the narrative.

I cringe every time I see the results represented by three numbers: The Bibi Bloc – 53, Change Bloc – 48, Arab lists – 19. The only number I care about is 67. Sixty-seven mandates for a change government.

The wild card in these elections has turned out to be the unprecedented turnout for Arab parties. Anyone who has had an ear to the ground in Arab society knew to anticipate something extraordinary. An extraordinary response to an extraordinary level of violence, incitement, and disenfranchisement under the outgoing government.

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Historically, Palestinian citizens of Israel voted far below the rates of Jewish Israelis. In the past, Arab political participation in the Israeli system was primarily to protest Israeli policies, rather than to participate in creating better ones. This is changing. First, under the leadership of Mansour Abbas, the Ra’am party broke away from the Joint List of Arab parties and from the old political playbook by entering a coalition government for the first time during the Bennett-Lapid change government five years ago. And now, the Joint List has made it clear that their priority is to oust Netanyahu and “pave the way” for an Eisenkot-led government.

In the past, these changes in governing coalitions have not made a big difference as far as Arab Israelis are concerned. The occupation continues, and discrimination against Arab Israelis continues.

If there is one gift that the racist and fascist Israeli Minister of National Security gave us, it is to demonstrate unequivocally that no matter how bad things are, they can get worse. The lived experience of Palestinian citizens of Israel in the past four years under Ben Gvir’s thumb has proven just how bad it can get. The incitement against Arab Israelis has been constant. The police have cruelly ignored the rampant criminal violence in Arab communities as lives are taken in the crossfire of criminal organizations.

Palestinian citizens of Israel rose up in unprecedented numbers and said enough. It’s time for change. We must hear them. We must work together in partnership for a better future.

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Jewish Israelis have also risen up and voted in unprecedented numbers. I voted for change. So did my friends, my in-laws, my colleagues. So did the residents of the devastated kibbutzim on the Gaza border. All of the pro-democracy Israelis who have been on the streets for the last four years, all of us voted for a change government. We have 67 mandates for change. We are the majority, and we want a new government now.

When Ynet publishes an article with five post-election scenarios and 1-3 are 1) another round of elections, 2) a national unity government led by Bibi, and 3) Bibi forms a government with defectors from the opposition block, I want to throw my phone across the room and scream.

We have not waited four years for more of the same. We are the majority, and we demand a change government.

That is why I am demonstrating this Saturday to show my support for Jewish-Arab political partnership. Now is the time for courage. Now is the time for a new narrative. Partnership is possible. Change is possible. Unprecedented political moments call for unprecedented political action.