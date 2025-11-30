When Peter Beinart published The Crisis of Zionism roughly 15 years ago, his framing of the clash between values at the heart of Judaism and the actions of the state that represents the Jewish people gave voice to tensions that I and many in our movement felt deeply.

He also identified, with real clarity, the generational rift then only beginning to open between those raised on the idealized Israel of the state’s founding years and those raised on the realities of occupation, settlement expansion, and eroding democracy.

His message was simple and powerful: Don’t ask young liberal Jews to check their values at the door of pro-Israel spaces, or they will walk away — not only from Zionism, but from established Jewish institutions themselves.

I still agree.

Over time, though, Peter and I have diverged politically. He himself chose to walk away from Zionism, seeing the very project of a Jewish nation-state as flawed and irredeemable.

I remain a liberal Zionist, believing deeply in the individual and collective rights of both peoples — Jewish and Palestinian — and in equality before the law, dignity and freedom for all, and national self-determination for each in the land to which both are historically connected.

But these disagreements have never led me to question Peter’s place in the Jewish communal debate. I do not believe anti-Zionism is inherently antisemitic, nor do I think Jewish life is strengthened by labeling it so or by restricting who gets to speak in our communal institutions.

From its founding, J Street has insisted that open debate, dissent, and intellectual honesty serve the Jewish people. A wide tent — with all its cacophony — is healthier than a shrinking one that only welcomes those willing to adhere to rigid ideological guardrails.

I know firsthand the damage done when voices are shut out. I am regularly targeted from the right by people who believe I shouldn’t speak in synagogues, on campuses, or in communal spaces. I find such efforts to “de-platform” those we disagree with counterproductive and, frankly, un-Jewish.

I also face pressure from the left about where I should and shouldn’t appear — not to meet with certain Israeli officials, not to speak with settler leaders, not to attend the World Zionist Congress at all.

My recent experience at the World Zionist Congress illustrates the point. Some on the left objected to participating in the Congress entirely. On the right, many rejected my participation and walked out when I spoke. Yet when the resolution I promoted there opposing the E-1 settlement plan passed overwhelmingly, I felt vindicated. Engagement works. Had liberal Zionists given in to pressure not to show up, that resolution, and many others, would never have passed.

That’s why Peter’s decision this week to apologize for speaking at Tel Aviv University troubles me.

The pressure on him came from the Global BDS Movement, which argues that public figures should refuse to engage with Israeli institutions because doing so “normalizes” Israel. But that approach fundamentally misunderstands how change happens — and, more importantly, who boycott tactics actually help or hurt.

Tel Aviv University is arguably the most open-minded major university in Israel. Its community is made up of exactly the people who rarely hear Peter’s arguments in Israeli media or political discourse. Reaching them — challenging them — is not “normalizing” injustice. It is modeling the kind of pluralist engagement any open, democratic society requires.

I will speak in spaces where my views are unwelcome: right-wing conferences, Palestinian rights forums, gatherings of Israeli settlers, meetings with Palestinian one-staters and dissidents. I will talk with anyone who will sit down with me. It isn’t true that doing so somehow confers legitimacy on the worldviews of my interlocutors; it is true that we will never resolve this - or any - conflict if we refuse to sit in rooms with those with whom we disagree.

Hardliners on both ends of the spectrum share several misconceptions: that speaking with someone signals approval; that silencing opposing voices strengthens one’s cause; and that we’re benefiting audiences by shielding them from uncomfortable ideas.

Boycotts and bans harden divides. They feed a politics of purity and performance that undercuts what should be our goal: solving problems. They foreclose the possibility of building the coalitions necessary to advance peace, equality, and freedom.

I feel deep frustration when U.S. Jewish institutions, Israeli government officials, or Palestinian activists say they won’t meet with me. I feel real sadness — not triumph — when those who disagree with me walk out rather than listen. All these refusals share the same flawed logic: that avoiding an argument somehow renders it less powerful.

Which brings me back to Peter. I respect him deeply. I know he faced real and painful pressure from friends over speaking in Tel Aviv. But I wish he hadn’t apologized. His voice — and many other voices, including those that disagree with him and with me — are urgently needed in Israel, Palestine, and throughout the global Jewish community.

My message to those genuinely seeking an end to conflict and occupation, and working toward a better future, is this: Don’t let those most committed to ideological purity dictate where you speak. Don’t hand a veto to people least interested in democratic debate or in the messy, essential work of conflict resolution.

The open, free, pluralistic society we want will only emerge if we speak forthrightly, show up even when it’s uncomfortable, and trust the public to hear diverse ideas and make their own judgments about the future.

