Word on the Street

Matthew Weinstein
16h

I was at a panel discussion event sponsored by the Palestine-Israel Journal at the American Colony Hotel in East Jerusalem in 2018 marking the 25th anniversary of the Oslo Accords when a group of Palestinian anti-normalization activists from Birzeit University marched in. They broke up the event with clapping and chanting and shouting and breaking of water glasses. Why? Because they could not stand the idea of Israelis and Palestinians sitting down together. For any reason. In this case, to discuss the history of the 1990s' attempt to make peace and live side by side and why it failed and how it might be possible to learn from its failure and create a better future for both of the peoples who live between the river and the sea.

The message that I took from that incident - and from the Global BDS Movement's targeting today of Peter Beinart - and from their decision to describe themselves as "anti-normalization" - and from their call for implementation of a Palestinian right of return - is that they are opposed to Jewish statehood in any form and will only be satisfied once Israel is wiped off the map entirely. Which means that they do not want to see the conflict resolved through a historic compromise between our two peoples. Rather, they want it resolved by eliminating the other side. Since that can only be accomplished by violence, that means they seek continued conflict and war, not peace. It makes them a Palestinian equivalent of the Jewish Israelis who aim through settlement, annexation, and expulsion in the West Bank to make compromise and peace impossible.

For Beinart to give in to their intimidation is disappointing, to say the least. It's a missed opportunity for him to use his voice to call on Palestinians to not give in to the temptations of eliminationism and instead seize the current moment and the chance it offers to advance the cause of Palestinian independence and freedom.

Jill
13h

Jeremy, you need to identify what this “apology” actually is, and that’s this: Peter is apologizing to a cult for deigning to do something the cult found objectionable without asking for their permission. It’s the same pathology from abused spouses and other types of cult members, only this one is specific to the Free Palestine one. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again loud and clear: NOTHING you, I, Peter, or any other Jewish person will do will be “good enough” for the types of cretins that Peter (and to a large extent you too) have attempted to placate by either renouncing Zionism entirely (Peter) or endorsing many of the ideas of anti Zionists (you). So I’m going to ask you politely, for the umpeeth time, to stop. Thx.

