I’m an optimist. I’ve always been an optimist. You almost have to be if you spend your life working on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I also root for the Mets, Jets and Knicks, which requires a certain irrational faith in the possibility that things can eventually turn around. And as we are seeing right now with the Knicks, sometimes they do.

Lately, everywhere I travel and everywhere I speak, I hear the same thing: Why should I believe that things can get better? People look at the destruction in Gaza, the extremism in Israeli politics, the polarization in the United States and the ongoing strategic quagmire as a result of a reckless war with Iran – and conclude that the conflict is simply beyond repair.

I understand the despair. But I think people are missing something important.

For the first time in years, there is actually a plausible pathway toward fundamentally changing the trajectory of this conflict. Not because the underlying problems have become easier – they haven’t – but because political dynamics in Israel, the United States and the broader region are all beginning to shift at the same time in ways that could create a genuine opening.

That opening is not guaranteed. It could absolutely be squandered, and it will only present itself if Israelis and Americans fight for it. That is what we are doing at J Street. But it is real. And six months from now, we could be facing a very different strategic and political landscape. Let’s walk through why.

The first reason for optimism is Israeli elections.

At this point, it looks more likely than not that Israeli elections this fall will produce a new government. Since October 7th, Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition have consistently struggled to poll above 50-53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Public anger over security failures surrounding October 7, the absence of accountability and exhaustion with endless political crises has persisted. Netanyahu has tried war after war – Gaza, Iran, Lebanon – none of it has moved his polling. And part of the reason it hasn’t is that his security strategy of perpetual conflict with no political strategy to consolidate military gains has failed repeatedly. Hamas is still entrenched in Gaza. Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Islamic Republic regime in Iran. His approach has failed and the Israeli public has had enough.

The key question is whether the opposition can actually form an alternative coalition. I’m somewhat more optimistic about that than many others are. A coalition of the Jewish opposition parties – those led by Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Gadi Eisenkot, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman – is consistently polling in the high 50s. The Arab parties are polling at a total of around 10 seats. In practice, that means there is a strong possibility that any alternative government will require, at a minimum, Arab political support for the alternative Prime Minister, if not active participation in the new coalition.

Bennett, who is most likely – but not assured – to lead the opposition’s government, is, of course, not campaigning on partnership with Arab parties. But he has worked with Mansour Abbas of Ra’am before. And the reality is that many Israelis voting for the opposition are not voting for ideological purity – they are voting to end the Netanyahu era. If push comes to shove, I believe the opposition will ultimately choose to work with the Arab parties over keeping Bibi in power or sending the country into political paralysis with multiple elections.

And for their part, polling shows an overwhelming majority of Arab voters in Israel want their parties to participate in an Israeli coalition. The years of Ben-Gvir in charge of the Ministry of Internal Security have been devastating for Arab-Israeli society, as they have been totally neglected by the state, and crime and violence in Arab communities in Israel have risen dramatically.

None of this means a new Israeli government will suddenly align its positions with J Street. It won’t. Bennett is not about to become a peace activist. But he is building a more moderate political party than the one he had during his term as Prime Minister, and a government that has significant roles for Golan, Lapid, Eisenkot and hopefully Abbas will be far superior to an extremist government with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich as kingmakers.

At a minimum, this post-Netanyahu coalition would almost certainly be more willing to crack down on settler violence, restore democratic institutions and stop actively sabotaging the Palestinian Authority by withholding its revenues.

Most importantly, you may finally have an Israeli government whose core strategy is no longer built around weakening Palestinian moderates while empowering extremists in order to keep Palestinians divided. That has been Netanyahu’s strategy for most of the past 15 years. And it played a central role in leading to October 7th.

Critically, this government might also be more willing to finally start fully implementing the Gaza ceasefire and 20-point plan in good faith, meaning we could start to see real progress toward a post-Hamas government in Gaza, the gradual disarmament of Hamas, a greater role for the PA in Gaza, including alternative security and governance mechanisms, progress towards reunification of Gaza and the West Bank and a willingness to begin putting in place the kinds of diplomatic processes that could take you towards the 23-state solution

One of the big (and odd) advantages about the 20-point plan is that it is identified so closely with Trump, who may be anathema to so much of what I stand for, but is still popular in Israel. That gives a new government political space to embrace the 20-point plan and call it the “Trump plan.” Indeed, when Israel and Hamas agreed to the 20-point plan last October, the opposition pushed to turn it into legislation in the Knesset that committed Israel to all of it. Netanyahu’s hard-right allies opposed it even as Bibi had agreed to the plan. That by itself should tell you how this government might be different.

Does that mean this government will go running to a meaningful peace agreement and align its positions with where J Street, most American Jews and most Democrats are? No, it won’t. And we will have to balance between being supportive of constructive steps while continuing to push Bennett and his government to go further. We can’t fall into the same trap we did when Bennett and Lapid were in power in 2021 and 2022 – giving them a free pass on so many issues simply because they were not Bibi. But still, there is an opportunity here for progress, and we should engage with them to capitalize on it.

The second reason for optimism is the midterm elections in the United States.

Yes, Democrats face structural challenges due to redistricting and a difficult political environment. But recent polling and election results increasingly suggest the political environment is moving sharply against Donald Trump and Republicans. Recent New York Times/Siena polling showed Democrats with a substantial lead on the congressional ballot. Special elections over the past year have consistently resulted in Democratic overperformance.

This moment reminds me a great deal of 2005 and 2006 when I first came to Washington.

When I moved to DC, George W. Bush had just won reelection. There was talk of a permanent conservative majority. And then within months, everything changed. Katrina exposed governmental incompetence. The situation in Iraq deteriorated further. Bush’s approval ratings collapsed. By 2006, Democrats had won back both the House and Senate.

Trump today faces his own version of Katrina. His decision to launch another reckless war in the Middle East directly contradicted one of his core political promises – ending unnecessary military adventures in the Middle East. His numbers are going through a floor they never hit in his first term. There is a real possibility of a 2006 repeat: The Republicans suffered a major defeat, Bush became a lame duck, and the major political focus of 2007 and 2008 became the Democratic primary between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. We may find ourselves with the same scenario in 2027 and 2028.

We do have to be clear that a lame duck Trump can do much more damage to American democracy and the world than anything Bush might have done. And we will have to be vigilant and fight against it. But there is no question that a blue wave in November will make things better, not worse.

Now imagine this new landscape in 2027:

You have an Israeli government that, while hardly enthusiastic about Palestinian statehood, is at least willing to stop obstructing every step forward. They will look around the corner and see a likely Democratic president in 2029 who is going to be willing to apply a lot more pressure on Israel. At the same time, you still have an American president who is largely popular in Israel. That creates a dynamic that motivates making some progress.

In the US, you have a Trump presidency entering lame-duck status after likely domestic political losses in 2026. What do Presidents historically do in their final 2 years when they’ve lost Congress and their domestic agenda is blocked? They look for a legacy on foreign policy. What is Trump’s most successful foreign policy achievement of the last 2 years that he would most likely want to build on? The ceasefire in Gaza (as imperfect and problematic as it still is).

In the Middle East, a number of Arab states would be willing to work with Israel and see the security and economic opportunities. But they don’t trust Netanyahu – and they need to see good-faith progress towards a Palestinian state.

Of course, none of this guarantees a rush to peace. There are so many obstacles that still stand in the way. But we might be coming to a moment where there is political space for real progress and an opportunity to start reversing the negative plunge of the past few years.

And we must be clear-eyed; none of this will happen automatically. Political opportunities do not realize themselves. Israelis who want a different future will have to fight for it. Americans will have to fight for it politically in 2026 and 2028. Advocates will have to keep organizing, arguing, persuading and refusing to surrender to cynicism.

I think back to two historical moments as I consider this potential future. The first is the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. After it, with Israelis traumatized and feeling as vulnerable as they had since the founding of the state, a lame duck Republican President began a diplomatic process that was ultimately picked up by his Democratic successor and culminated in bringing a reluctant conservative Israeli Prime Minister to a peace deal with Egypt that no one could have imagined five years earlier.

The second is June 1999, when the NY Knicks were last in the NBA finals against the San Antonio Spurs. A month later, Ehud Barak formed a government and began an intensive period of diplomacy that came as close as Israelis and Palestinians had ever come to ending their conflict. Unfortunately neither the NBA finals nor the diplomatic process ended with the right outcome. But who knows. Maybe this time can be different.