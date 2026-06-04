Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharif Corinaldi's avatar
Sharif Corinaldi
12h

From your lips to God's ears

Reply
Share
Tzeddek's avatar
Tzeddek
12h

I'm not optimistic about the next 2 years. But the next 10? Maybe

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture