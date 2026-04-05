Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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edwin stromberg's avatar
edwin stromberg
1d

A very thoughtful, intelligent, and needed statement and reality check about the changing views of American Jews view of Israel. It is very different now from the time of the founding of Israel when the American Jewish Establishment signed on unconditionally and absolutely to Israel, codified, it seems, by "We Support Israel" banners dotting the landscape Jewish organizations and institutions , particularly synagogues that one still sees, but not so much these days. Criticism of Israel, an independent nation-state, was low (if non-existent), and enforced by established organizations both formal and informal pressure to impose conformity on the righteousness of the Israel-cause (a stream of consciousness--just as regime the Trump regime seeks to impose its right-wing ideology on America). This allegiance and fealty to Israel still appears to be strong, if not as dominant as it used to be, in the Jewish Establishment support for all thing Israel, such as sending large amounts of money to Israel as Israeli governments wage war across the Middle East. This includes American Jewish religious institutions (symbols include the Israeli flags on bimahs and and prayers celebrating Israeli political accomplishments) although it appears to be diminishing. I think it is fair to say that the American Jewish consensus is over.

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Tzeddek's avatar
Tzeddek
1d

I was in the room, Jeremy, when you gave your full throated opposition of the Iran War at the very moment my social media was blowing up as Jewish institution after Jewish institution lined up to back it. Jstreet might be the only public facing Jewish institution to represent the majority of Jews on this issue.

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