J Street released new polling this week examining Jewish American views on the Iran war, Israeli and American political leadership, and U.S. assistance to Israel.

The results underscore something that should, by now, be unarguable: there is no single “Jewish position” on any of these issues. Nor is the community divided into a simple pro- and anti-Israel binary.

We fall into three distinct camps.

Roughly a quarter of Jewish Americans fall into a grouping that strongly supports the Iran war, views both Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu favorably, and believes the United States should provide Israel with military and financial assistance without conditions.

Among those who strongly support the war, 86 percent view Netanyahu favorably, 75 percent voted for Trump, and this group nearly unanimously sympathizes more with Israelis than Palestinians when forced to choose.

At the other end of the spectrum is another roughly quarter of the community that has moved in a very different direction. This group overwhelmingly opposes the Iran war, holds deeply unfavorable views of both Netanyahu and Trump, sympathizes far more with Palestinians than Israelis, and supports ending U.S. military and financial assistance to Israel altogether.

There is almost no overlap between these two camps. They are divided not only by policy preferences, but often by political identity, religious affiliation, and generational experience.

For instance, support for the war is almost nonexistent among non-Orthodox Jews under 40, while there are virtually no Orthodox respondents who favor ending aid to Israel.

But these two poles do not define the center of political gravity in Jewish America.

The largest group – roughly half of Jewish Americans – falls somewhere in between. This middle camp is more critical of Israeli government policy than the first group, but not prepared to abandon the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Large majorities of those who view Netanyahu unfavorably support conditioning or limiting U.S. assistance rather than ending it outright. They are also far more likely to resist binary framing – expressing sympathy for both Israelis and Palestinians rather than choosing one side.

These are not marginal positions. They define the mainstream of Jewish American opinion.

And yet, it is not where much of the American Jewish establishment is anchored.

Too many organizations and leaders continue to present a narrow set of views – closely aligned with the right end of the political spectrum and very wary of criticism of Israel – as if they reflect a communal consensus. They do not. What they reflect is one important, but limited, segment of the community.

This gap – between established Jewish leadership and the communal center of gravity – has real-world consequences – for the United States and for American Jewry.

First, American policymakers who look to established Jewish organizations for insight into community sentiment are not getting an accurate picture. When nuance is flattened, when diversity of opinion is presented as unanimity, the American policy debate is shaped by an incomplete understanding of Jewish communal views.

Second, the same dynamic plays out in the broader public square. When criticism of Israeli government policy – with which large segments of Jewish America agrees – is cast as out-of-bounds, it narrows the space for engagement and damages relationships with allies, with other communities, and within our own.

Finally, within the Jewish community, the consequences are increasingly visible.

Many younger, non-Orthodox Jews do not see their perspectives reflected in the positions taken by established institutions. Too often, they see their views dismissed and portrayed as failure or disloyalty.

This significant segment of the community – the very children and grandchildren of today’s organizational leadership – is pulling back from institutions their families built and supported for generations.

But this is not a story of disengagement from Jewish life. It is a story of evolution. Across generations, Jewish communities have always adapted – building new institutions, new spaces, and new forms of expression that reflect a contemporary understanding of enduring values.

That is happening again now.

The question is whether established institutions will adapt to these changing realities – or continue to define themselves in ways that place them at odds with the evolving center of gravity of the community.

If they do the latter, they will not disappear. But they will shrink. They will represent a smaller and more specific slice of Jewish America – more politically aligned with the right, more religiously traditional – and they will forfeit the ability to speak credibly on behalf of the community as a whole.

That is not inevitable. But it is where current trends lead.

At the same time, there remains broad agreement across the community on at least one point: the vast majority of Jewish Americans believe it is possible to be both pro-Israel and critical of Israeli government policy. Yet creating space for that position – to be expressed openly, debated seriously, and engaged respectfully – is still too often treated as an act of institutional courage.

It should not be.

It should be standard practice.

If American Jewish institutions hope to sustain a meaningful sense of shared purpose – of peoplehood – they will need to open their doors far more widely: to dissent, to disagreement, and to the full range of views that Jewish Americans actually hold.

Peoplehood cannot mean only the people we agree with.

The community is already changing. The data makes that clear. The only open question is whether our institutions will recognize the moment – and meet it.

If you appreciate the work J Street does, I hope you’ll consider making a grassroots contribution to ensure our voice is heard.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET