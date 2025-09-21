Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travel Insurance Lady's avatar
Travel Insurance Lady
14h

A wonderful reminder, Jeremy, and deeply received. L’Shana Tovah to you and your team.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Milton Strauss's avatar
Milton Strauss
18h

Thank you very much for this very helpful and important take on the coming time of self-reflection for ourselves and our fellow-Jews actions in Gaza. May time become better there and here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture