NEWS BROKE OF THE DEADLY SHOOTING IN SYDNEY AUSTRALIA JUST AS THIS POST WENT OUT BY EMAIL.

My heart personally and J Street’s organizationally go out to the Sydney Jewish community and to all of Jewish Australia which has seen an awful wave of antisemitism. We are shocked as well by last night’s violence at Brown University and we are thinking of that community as well.

Today’s shooting is an unspeakable tragedy, and highlights the urgency of the work we all must be engaged in to defeat and defuse antisemitism and all forms of hate.

The following was written prior to these horrific attacks. The need for leadership at the center of this piece is only further demonstrated by tragedies like these we are witnessing around the world on a daily basis.

It wasn’t my father’s habit to buy me presents. So the copy of John F. Kennedy’s Profiles in Courage that he gave me when I was still quite young meant a great deal.

I read it often – soaking in the stories of Senators who stood against prevailing tides, defended their principles, and often paid a steep political price.

I didn’t agree with the values underlying every vote those profiled cast. But the idea of standing on principle in the face of enormous pressure has inspired me since. More than four decades in politics have only reinforced how rare such courage truly is.

We are living through uncharted times, and never has courage’s absence been more glaring.

The failure of the Republican Party in Congress to stand up to Donald Trump – and to defend the prerogatives of the legislative branch in the face of his unprecedented expansion of executive power – may be the clearest example. Over and over, Members who know better have chosen acquiescence over accountability.

I’ve sometimes wondered what the inverse of Kennedy’s book would be called: Sketches of Spinelessness ? Caricatures of Weakness ?

My father’s admiration for those who swam against the tide was shaped by his own experiences before and during World War II. Working first in Europe and then in the United States, he tried to sound the alarm about the rising threat of fascism and the need for a Jewish response equal to the danger.

What he believed he saw instead was a refusal – both in Europe and in America – to confront the worst possibilities. Jews in Central Europe who would not leave. Jews in America, with access to power, unwilling to rock the boat hard enough to command attention.

One lesson was drilled into me growing up, perhaps to a fault: when right and wrong are at stake, do not yield to the prevailing tide.

It is precisely because courage is so scarce that moments of it stand out. That is why this week’s vote in the Indiana State Senate resonated with me.

As part of President Trump’s ongoing effort to maximize partisan gerrymandering ahead of the midterms, pressure came down hard on Indiana Republicans to redraw congressional maps for partisan gain. And in today’s politics, the expectation is simple: comply – or pay the price.

And yet, in a genuine rarity, Republican state senators refused. Citing their constitutional responsibilities, their conservative principles, and the wishes of their constituents, they voted down the plan – despite intense pressure from the White House and MAGA world, and despite the very real risk to their own political futures.

Imagine if leaders like Mitch McConnell had shown similar resolve earlier this decade when they had the chance to ensure that Donald Trump could never again hold public office. Imagine if Republican leaders had stood by principles they once espoused: opposition to unchecked executive power, to unpaid-for tax cuts, to tariffs, to exploding federal debt.

Oh, for a few more John McCains. Or Liz Cheneys.

Courageous leadership is never easy, and it almost always exacts a price. But difficult times demand exactly that kind of leadership – not only in Congress, but everywhere power is exercised.

That includes Israel. Many Israeli leaders understand full well that the failure to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict threatens Israel’s future as both a Jewish and democratic state.

Leaders like Ehud Olmert and Tzipi Livni made that case – and paid for it politically. The Israeli public hasn’t exactly been rewarding leaders who make the case for peace. But given the existential stakes, the near-absence of Israeli leaders making the argument forcefully today is deeply disappointing. So many know better.

The same dynamic plays out within the American Jewish community. Too often, communal leaders avoid standing before their constituents with principled arguments that might generate disagreement or discomfort, opting instead for the easier language of “unity.”

But, as I’ve written before, unity doesn’t equal uniformity, and it certainly cannot mean silence.

When pain and fear are weaponized in the name of fighting antisemitism, that must be called out.

When Israel starts a war with a legitimate claim of self-defense but then wages it in a way that violates basic moral norms, that must be named.

When American leaders traffic in racism, bigotry, and the demonization of entire communities, that must be confronted as strongly as antisemitism against our own people.

These are trying times for those who believe in democracy, liberalism, and the rule of law. Autocracy is advancing at full speed. Billionaires consolidate unprecedented wealth and power. Fear of “the other” is manipulated more efficiently than at any moment in human history.

We need modern-day profiles in courage now more than ever.

History will remember who stood up – who defended democracy, who worked for peace, who protected the vulnerable.

Years from now, I doubt young children will be handed books by their parents celebrating those who chose comfort, silence, or self-preservation instead.

We’re proud to be powered by supporters like you. Like many advocacy groups, J Street relies on End-of-Year donations for nearly half of our annual grassroots fundraising. Your support makes our important work possible.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET