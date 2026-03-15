Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Molly Freeman's avatar
Molly Freeman
1d

Once again you speak so eloquently in this heartfelt, well informed statement. Thank you, Thank you.

Molly

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Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
1d

Important thoughts Jeremy. But in the eyes of much of the western world, the Jewish people and Israel are inextricably linked, as we saw in the attack at Temple Israel of which I am a member. So we as Diasporan Jews have a very tough road ahead, and that reality has been particularly profound last Friday for my community in suburban Detroit.

On a positive note, the Chaldean community here in West Bloomfield has graciously opened its arms to Temple Israel welcoming the Congregation at its nearby facility for Shabbos services. . Is this not the lesson we are seeking to embody? Can perpetual war be good for American or Israeli Jewry?

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