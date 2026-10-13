Many of the researchers working on regional security at think tanks and in academia in Israel developed their expertise within the security establishment – in military intelligence, the Mossad, the Shin Bet and other intelligence bodies. There, they learned an important skill: how to investigate adversaries, analyze their intentions and identify threats. But alongside this skill, a blind spot too often develops: difficulty examining with the same level of scrutiny the impact of the “blue side” – how Israel’s policies, assumptions and actions alter reality for adversaries.



There is a clear reason for that. The security system must separate professional assessment from political stance. But when the same methodology is transferred, almost unchanged, to academic research and public discourse, it can create significant bias: adversaries are studied as an independent variable, while the impact of Israeli policy on their behavior is rarely examined.



Thus, an Israeli discourse has emerged in which the question is not “how do the two sides influence each other?” but mainly “what is wrong with the other side?” When we analyze Palestinian positions and actions without considering Israeli policy, it is easy to conclude that we have no partner. But this conclusion could turn into a policy that makes it difficult for a partner to emerge in the first place. This is a self-perpetuating cycle.



The same mechanism operates in the regional arena. When an Israeli study insists on seeing the new president of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, only as “Joulani” – meaning his jihadist past – it might overlook his effort to change direction and the new interests he is trying to promote. And if Israeli policy treats him according to his past persona, it might actually help fulfill the very prediction we sought to avoid.



So too with Turkey and Qatar. Their policies can be criticized, and some of their actions can even be considered very problematic, without making their designation as “supporters of terrorism” the sole starting point for analysis. Israel has significant interests in the two countries, which are important U.S. allies and have leverage over Islamist organizations that we could very much utilize. Serious research should ask how to promote common interests to solve problems, not just how to explain why they are the problem.



This phenomenon is particularly severe when research is recruited for the benefit of Israeli propaganda. When researchers begin to see their role as not only understanding reality but also justifying Israeli policy, they jeopardize their academic independence and credibility.



Even in relation to Europe, we tend to explain criticism of Israel through antisemitism, Muslim immigration, progressive “wokeness” or Qatari money instead of seriously examining the impact of Israeli policy on these attitudes. In doing so, we risk creating a false reality in which we see almost every external actor as hostile and explain every diplomatic failure as the other’s moral or political weakness.



This perception is a strategic danger, not just an academic one. A country that explains the world only through others’ malicious intentions struggles to recognize its role in shaping reality and will have difficulty correcting its conduct.

If Israel wants to be a strong and secure state, it needs not only intelligence that identifies threats but also critical research that is willing to examine the implications of Israel’s own policies. Otherwise, we might turn ourselves into “Super-Sparta” – isolated and ostracized not because the world forced us to be so, but because the way we analyze it leads us there.

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