Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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jacky's avatar
jacky
Oct 13

This is a very insightful analysis. One strong bias that many Israelis at all levels of society adhere to is that the Nakba was brought upon the Palestinians through their own aggression and hostility.

Arab rejectionism was certainly a factor in the War of Indepence. Nevertheless, the expulsion and dispossession of over 700,000 Palestinians was a grave and profound injustice.

When Israel recognizes the injustice of the Nakba and acknowledges proportional responsibility, it may discover a significant shift in the attitudes of its adversaries.

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James Ron's avatar
James Ron
Oct 13

This is a fascinating observation. It is worth a much longer treatment, along with more detailed examples.

The most pressing cases worth investigating are everything Palestine and Palestinian, but as you point out, Syria, Turkey,, Europe, Qatar (and Iran, although you didn’t include), are also worth analyzing.

I encourage you to explore this argument in greater detail, and at greater length, in a separate popular essay or academic article. It could be one of the most important observations about Israel out there.

It certainly helped me articulate clearly something I have thought for a very long time, but didn’t have the words and theoretical language to express.

Thank you for writing.

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