Gordon Strause
1h

Are there Jewish Americans seriously making the case that the ICE raids are somehow worse than what is happening in West Bank? If so that is shameful. As bad as the ICE raids are, what is and has been happening in the West Bank is far, far worse.

Jeff Warner
18m

Actually what is going on in the West Bank is worse than what ICE is doing in the U.S.

ICE illegal actions are recent, happening for less than 1 year, and are being resisted by Americans.

In contrast, settler violence against Palestinians and their property has been going on for years, and the Israeli people, except for a tiny number of activists, are doing nothing to stop it. And they keep electing governments that enable settler violence.

