Featuring: Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz J Street Policy Fellow Frank Lowenstein J Street Director of Government Affairs Hannah Morris
What’s Next After the US Strike on Iran?
Featuring: Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz J Street…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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