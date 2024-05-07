Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
What's Happening On College Campuses: Hear Directly From Students
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What's Happening On College Campuses: Hear Directly From Students

We were joined by J Street U students from across…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

We were joined by J Street U students from across the country to discuss what's really happening with regard to the anti-war protests on college campuses. If you want to pledge to help support expanding J Street U, you can do so at jstreet.org/ExpandJStreetU

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