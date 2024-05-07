We were joined by J Street U students from across the country to discuss what's really happening with regard to the anti-war protests on college campuses. If you want to pledge to help support expanding J Street U, you can do so at jstreet.org/ExpandJStreetU
What's Happening On College Campuses: Hear Directly From Students
We were joined by J Street U students from across…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes