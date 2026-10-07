What We Carry With Us From October 7

I have no doubt that October 7 will always be marked as one of our darkest days. Today, we suspend ourselves in that place for a moment to remember the lives taken, the futures that could have been, and the enormous weight that so many continue to carry.

I recorded this conversation on Monday, October 5, just days before the third anniversary, with two people I deeply admire: Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod was held hostage for two years before returning home last October, and Israeli writer and peace activist Mika Almog.

We talked about what it means to mark October 7 now that the hostages have come home, but also about everything that remains unresolved. Yehuda spoke candidly about returning to private life after two years of fighting relentlessly to bring his son home. Mika reflected on a society that, in her view, cannot truly begin to heal without accountability for October 7.

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We talked about the ongoing suffering in Gaza and whether the past three years can open a different political path with the upcoming Israeli elections.

There is so much to grieve, but there is also a future to build. And this conversation was an important reminder that we cannot give up on the possibility of something better.

Yehuda put the human stakes simply, “I just want my child to be alive.” And Mika reminded us that after three years of war, it’s time to try something different: “It’s time to try peace again.” That’s a future worth continuing to fight for.