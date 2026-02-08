Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Behringer's avatar
Fred Behringer
1m

AIPAC is part of the moral rot. It's about power, not human rights.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture