What Voters Told us About America and Israel

“I think humanity won yesterday.” That’s how Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, opened our conversation this afternoon on Word on the Street Live about last night’s election.

We discussed several key takeaways:

Americans do not want to descend into authoritarianism. Voters came out to vote for democracy and made it clear they overwhelmingly want a check on Trump and his disastrous agenda - especially around the war in Iran.

J Street is now the political center of gravity on Israel and Palestine in the Democratic Party. When the new Congress convenes, a solid majority of the Democrats in the House and Senate will be J Street-endorsed. These members reflect the mainstream views of the party: a commitment to Israel and its security alongside a commitment to Palestinian rights and self-determination, and the desire for US policy that advances both. As J Street gained traction, AIPAC was losing endorsed candidates so rapidly that it ultimately decided to abandon candidate endorsements altogether. Americans responded to positive visions for how we can all access the American dream. Voters weren’t looking for partisan bickering, but instead for a vision of the future focused on freedom, prosperity, and dignity for all.

The full conversation is a must-listen if you want to dig into what last night’s results mean for democracy, for the Israeli and the Palestinian people, and for a future rooted peace and diplomacy and a new approach to the US-Israel relationship.

Be sure to join us tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern Time live on Substack when we’ll be releasing our 2026 Election Survey - the deepest dive into the voting patterns and opinions of Jewish voters on Election Day.

The survey found as a top line that 72% of American Jews voted Democratic. The much-discussed, so-called “exodus” of Jewish voters from the Democratic Party once again did not materialize. We will be discussing that finding and so much more so please join us then.