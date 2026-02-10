Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

Kevin J Ashley
7h

The Iranian position that Trump seems open to includes Iran giving up their enriched uranium, enrichment solely for energy production, monitoring by outside entities, and release from some sanctions. This sounds awfully like the JPCOA.

Also, the "armada" that Trump has sent includes only one aircraft carrier and three large destroyers positioned in the Arabian Sea whereas after the Operation al-Aqsa Flood to fulfill the Biden's threat against expanding the war at the end of 2023 consisted of two aircraft carriers and six heavy warships, while deployments at the peak of the confrontation with Yemen in April 2025 reached three aircraft carriers deployed across the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and Indian Ocean, along with ten heavy warships. This suggests that the purpose of the Pentagon’s deployments to the region is to provide the Trump administration with sufficient leverage to open negotiations from a position of strength, rather than to launch a war.

Timothy D Naegele
9h

Netanyahu should be arrested whenever he sets foot outside of Israel, and tried by the International Criminal Court for Genocide.

His trial should approximate that of Adolf Eichmann, with a similar result.

