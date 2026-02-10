On Wednesday, February 10, Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet with President Trump, his seventh White House visit since Trump took office last January. Netanyahu reportedly requested the meeting this week to ensure that the Israeli position is clear before the next round of negotiations between the US and Iran is held next week.

These talks are taking place as Trump has deployed a “massive armada” to the region, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. Trump has repeatedly threatened to launch another round of strikes against Iran if negotiations fail, saying today (February 10, 2026): “Either we will make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough like last time.” For its part, Iran has threatened a harsh response if attacked that could target US allies and bases, potentially triggering a regional war.

The meeting agenda will also include Gaza, including Trump’s plan to convene the first meeting of the Board of Peace while moving forward with the implementation of Phase II of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Below is a summary of the key issues and what to watch for in the meeting:

US-Iran Negotiations

The US and Iran held the first talks of a new round of negotiations in Oman last Friday (February 6, 2026), with a goal of reaching an agreement that would preclude US military action. Trump described the initial discussions as “very good,” saying Iran “wants a deal very badly.”

The regime in Iran has never been weaker, and they have expressed a strong desire to continue negotiations to forestall military strikes that could further endanger its survival. However, its leaders have made clear that they will not give up the right to uranium enrichment, which they described as a “non-negotiable.” They have also pushed back on any negotiations over their ballistic missile program, which they claim is necessary for national defense, or their support for proxies.

Secretary of State Rubio initially said the US wanted the negotiations to include ballistic missiles, proxies and treatment of protesters, but ultimately agreed to a narrower agenda at Iran’s insistence. Trump has made clear that the primary focus will be on the nuclear issue, while suggesting it may be possible to address Iran’s ballistic missile program as well.

Iran is reportedly open to negotiations on a long-term freeze of its nuclear enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief, and may be willing to hand over the 400kg of highly enriched uranium still inside the country and allow inspectors back in. This could allow Trump to claim that he got a “better deal” than Obama did in 2015.

Netanyahu’s Position

Reports from Israel suggest that Netanyahu will push for significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, the removal of enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and the imposition of limits on Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal. While it is unclear whether Netanyahu will insist on a complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, it is likely that his position will go beyond what Iran would accept. He will also likely take a hard line on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, including limiting their range to 500km so they cannot reach Israel, which Iran will also almost certainly continue to reject.

Netanyahu reportedly wants to convince Trump to carry out his threat to attack Iran if they do not meet the very high bar the prime minister has set for negotiations. While Netanyahu encouraged Trump to hold off on military action last month, when Trump was seriously considering it, to allow more time for deployment of US assets to respond to a potential Iranian counterattack, he apparently no longer has those concerns. More broadly, he may see US military strikes as further weakening the regime and advancing his long-term goal of regime change.

Trump reportedly continues to have reservations about what military strikes would achieve, especially given the risk that Iran’s response would likely trigger a regional war that would have severe economic consequences for the region and beyond. He has been hearing from regional allies that negotiations are far preferable to highly destabilizing military action, but may feel compelled to follow through on his threats if negotiations fail.

Key Questions to Watch For :

Does Trump stake out a maximalist position on Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, or does he leave the door open for a more limited agreement?

Does Trump insist that negotiations include Iran’s ballistic missiles, support for proxies, and treatment of protesters?

Does Trump place any public deadline on negotiations?

Does Netanyahu say that any deal must permanently end Iran’s nuclear enrichment program?

Do public comments by Netanyahu and Trump reveal any gaps between their positions on these issues?

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

While the focus of the Trump-Netanyahu meeting is Iran, they will also discuss Trump’s desire to move ahead with the implementation of Phase II of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Trump plans to convene the first meeting of the Board of Peace next week, amid reports that Indonesia has become the first country to commit to providing troops to the International Stabilization Force.

However, Netanyahu has serious reservations about key aspects of the ceasefire plan, which falls short of his stated goal of “complete victory” in Gaza and may cause political problems with extremists in his coalition in advance of elections to be held later this year. To date, Israel has been slow-rolling the implementation of its obligations, including opening the Rafah crossing, while continuing to conduct strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza that have killed over 500 people since the ceasefire began.

In particular, Netanyahu has insisted that proceeding with Phase II, including reconstruction efforts, should be contingent on Hamas first completely disarming. While Hamas has suggested a willingness to decommission offensive weapons that could target Israel, it has refused to give up its small arms for the foreseeable future. The Trump Administration has given mixed messages on the question of Hamas disarming, including scope and timing, but it remains clear that Trump is personally invested enough in the agreement’s success that he is unlikely to greenlight a return to full-scale war.

Key Questions to Watch For: