With President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu meeting today at the White House, and a peace plan on the table, where do we stand? My bottom line is that this appears to be a promising proposal. It includes both an immediate end to the war and a framework for the day after, something many of us have been arguing for nearly two years.



That said, many pitfalls remain. The most important thing now is that the Trump administration not fall into the trap of trying to negotiate all the details of every element. That could take months, all while the war drags on. Instead, the U.S. should press for an immediate agreement: an end to the war in exchange for the hostages, a surge of aid into Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners along with a general framework for Gaza’s future. The details of the post-conflict plan can then be negotiated once the guns are silent.

Immediate Ceasefire Elements

First, the immediate ceasefire provisions. These are the pieces that need to be worked out in detail before any agreement can begin:

Immediate End to the War in Exchange for Hostages: All hostages released within 48 hours. No more drawn-out, staged processes releasing ten hostages today and ten more in six weeks for repeated ceasefires. Bring them home now and end the war.



Humanitarian Aid Surge: Aid to return to levels seen during the last ceasefire—about 600 trucks per day—the most since the war began nearly two years ago.





Prisoner Release: Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the hostages.

Post-Conflict Gaza Framework

Second, there are the more complicated provisions for post-war Gaza. These are key, but they will take months to hammer out. The priority should be to get an agreement in principle now, with implementation worked out later:

Hamas Amnesty or Safe Passage: Hamas fighters could be granted amnesty if they renounce violence or offered safe passage to another country if they refuse. This is a new element. It seems reasonable in that it offers fighters multiple exits while also allowing Israel to declare victory. But the question is: who will take them? Perhaps Turkey or Qatar.





Transitional Governance: A technocratic authority with no Hamas involvement, limited Palestinian Authority (PA) participation, and eventual greater PA involvement if reforms are implemented. This is consistent with the NY Declaration supported by France, Saudi Arabia and much of the world and is also consistent with what was put forward by Secretary Blinken at the end of the Biden Administration .





No Forced Displacement: Civilians remain in Gaza with the right to return if they leave. This reverses the damaging “Trump Riviera” plan that appealed to the Israeli far right’s fantasies over the past six months.





Arab-Led Stabilization Force: A temporary multinational force, including Palestinian police, tasked with security Gaza and helping disarm Hamas and ultimately transitioning authority to a Palestinian police force. This concept—that many of us have argued for since late 2023—remains the only realistic alternative to indefinite Israeli occupation.





PA Reform and Deradicalization: An emphasis on PA reform, combined with deradicalization programs in Gaza (a Ron Dermer priority). If implemented, these could set the stage for eventual PA governance of Gaza and even long-term Israeli–Palestinian peace talks.

Unresolved Risks and Pitfalls

Despite these promising elements, there are still major uncertainties: