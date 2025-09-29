Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Weiss's avatar
Ellen Weiss
2h

The ultimate goal is peace and equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis. A 2-state solution seems to be necessary for this to occur. This present proposal is 1,000 times better than anything proposed in this century so I say let's try it as long as we can keep both sides in line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
S D Starke's avatar
S D Starke
6h

I read about the proposal and see a problem that could - maybe even should - prevent Hamas from accepting it and hope it will be ironed out. Under the proposal as i read it, Israel can still keep a force in Gaza. What does that change? They should get OUT and be replaced by an international security force prepared to fight either side to keep the peace. This should be done before the hostages are released or Hamas disarms, or Gaza will be a sitting duck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture