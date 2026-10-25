Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Daniel Friedman's avatar
Daniel Friedman
1d

AIPAC’s unquestioning, blanket support of Israel, and its attempts to punish and defeat politicians who criticize Israeli policies, whether done openly or concealed, is bad.

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sharlya gold's avatar
sharlya gold
1d

684995 this is exactly why i don’t support aipac. thank you

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