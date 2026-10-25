AIPAC made news this week - announcing it will no longer publicly endorse candidates and will be shutting down its Political Action Committee (PAC), AIPAC-PAC.

The organization won’t exactly be leaving the political arena. It will still run its Super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP), and its donors and supporters will raise money for candidates informally – as they did for decades before it launched a PAC in 2021.

The moves seem to recognize that a public AIPAC seal of approval has become a liability, not the asset they would hope it to be.

I don’t see this as a moment for celebration. Some may be pleased to see AIPAC in a tactical retreat, but moving its political operation out of the spotlight and back into the shadows doesn’t solve the fundamental problems it has created and may only deepen them.

AIPAC’s strategic mistake was never the decision to make its endorsements public or to start channeling supporters’ money through its website. It was – and remains - its definition of what it means to support Israel and how it enforces that definition politically.

AIPAC equates being “pro-Israel” with blanket support for the policies of the Israeli government of the day, and labels those who oppose those policies – including, in full disclosure, J Street – as “anti-Israel.”

Though it claims to represent American Jews on Israel-related issues, this Israel-right-or-wrong approach actually runs counter to the view of nearly 90 percent of Jewish Americans, who believe one can support Israel while criticizing its policies and actions.

If you agree that you can support Israel and criticize what its government is doing, I hope you’ll consider supporting J Street with a small donation.

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I doubt that there are many Americans who can watch what is happening on the West Bank these days and say the right thing to do is to stand by silently without criticizing or pressuring Israel to stop.

[For one example of what’s happening, watch this interview by Jake Tapper on CNN of the Washington Post photojournalist, Heidi Levine, who was attacked by settlers while covering the olive harvest.]

AIPAC’s goal continues to be to make it seem that unquestioning support for a deeply objectionable Israeli government is a prerequisite for electoral backing from the Jewish community.

Even more, it seeks to punish and defeat politicians who criticize Israeli government policies – policies that are undermining Israel’s security and international standing and run counter to American interests and values.

AIPAC, like every interest group, is entitled to advocate for its positions. But it’s not entitled to claim a monopoly on defining what it means to support Israel or to equate disagreement with the Israeli government with hostility toward Israel itself.

Much of the backlash against AIPAC is rooted in this flawed approach, and shutting down its candidate PAC and ending public endorsements doesn’t address this first fundamental problem.

AIPAC is doubling down on a second problem as well. At a time when Americans are increasingly angry about dark money in politics, it is pledging to continue raising and spending vast sums with little transparency on the sources and purposes of the money.

Its Super PAC, UDP, goes to extraordinary lengths to obscure the origins and purpose of its spending. Its ads omit any mention of AIPAC or Israel, and some of its largest expenditures go to other Super PACs, in ways that deliberately keep AIPAC’s engagement hidden.

For generations, antisemites have trafficked in conspiracy theories about Jewish money secretly controlling politicians and governments. AIPAC did not create those lies, and responsibility for antisemitism rests with those who spread them.

But when an organization so closely identified with the American Jewish community uses vast sums to enforce its positions and to punish politicians who challenge them - all while trying to cover its tracks - it hands those who peddle such theories ready-made talking points. This puts a target on the backs of American Jews who may have nothing to do with the organization and may strongly disagree with its agenda.

This cycle, activists sought to turn AIPAC’s support into a badge of shame and to pressure candidates to reject its endorsements. At times, these activists treated J Street’s support for candidates as functionally equivalent to AIPAC’s, simply because we are both Jewish and pro-Israel organizations.

There have also been efforts by some opposing AIPAC to attack candidates over contributions from donors with Jewish-sounding last names. As AIPAC moves further into the shadows, such efforts risk intensifying, encouraging people to draw insinuations and connections based on a donor’s religion or ethnicity rather than their actual actions or views.

American Jews who share AIPAC’s Israel-right-or-wrong approach have every right, like anyone else, to engage in politics and to support candidates who share their values – or oppose those who don’t. But political engagement should be transparent and honest about who is spending money and why.

Until AIPAC reconsiders both its demand for unquestioning support for Israeli government policy and the way it approaches political spending, it will not have addressed the fundamental problems that have so badly damaged a once-revered organization.