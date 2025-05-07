President Trump takes off for the Middle East on Monday. There’s no shortage of pressing issues up for discussion in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. However, it's still unclear what Trump’s reaction will be to the Israeli government’s newly announced plans to re-seize large swaths of Gaza, and how the announcement might impact his discussions. Notably missing from the itinerary? A stop in Israel. This comes despite reported lobbying on behalf of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political confidants. J Street's Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Ilan Goldenberg sat down with Middle East experts and former senior State Department officials Ambassador Michael Ratney and Jen Gavito to talk through what to expect on Trump’s visit.
What to Expect from Trump’s Middle East Trip
President Trump takes off for the Middle East on …
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