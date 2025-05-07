Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
What to Expect from Trump’s Middle East Trip
0:00
-57:42

What to Expect from Trump’s Middle East Trip

President Trump takes off for the Middle East on …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

President Trump takes off for the Middle East on Monday. There’s no shortage of pressing issues up for discussion in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. However, it's still unclear what Trump’s reaction will be to the Israeli government’s newly announced plans to re-seize large swaths of Gaza, and how the announcement might impact his discussions. Notably missing from the itinerary? A stop in Israel. This comes despite reported lobbying on behalf of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political confidants. J Street's Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Ilan Goldenberg sat down with Middle East experts and former senior State Department officials Ambassador Michael Ratney and Jen Gavito to talk through what to expect on Trump’s visit.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture