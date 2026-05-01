Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Parrhizzia's avatar
Parrhizzia
6mEdited

“who has vowed never to hand a single inch over to the Palestinians*, indicates that resolving the conflict has been deprioritized.”

Deprioritized?

Oh my god.

No - it doesn’t mean “the conflict” (the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, and now the genocide) will be “deprioritized”.

It means that the ENTIRE conceit for J-Street, that a “good” Israeli government was “just about” to come along.

There is no possibility for a “good” Israeli government because there is no “good” Israeli people. Israel is a psychopathic country in the grip of a genocidal mania, and until you grapple with that fact, you will have to keep lying to credulous American Jews and US Congressmen to donate to you.

The only moral position is anti-Zionism. Israel as a theocratic ethnostate is a failure.

* PS he didn’t say he wouldn’t hand over an inch of land to Palestinians, he said he wouldn’t hand over an inch of land to the “enemy”. But what is just one more lie next to your big lie?

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Benji Mandel's avatar
Benji Mandel
1h

I feel so bad for Ayman Odeh 😢

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