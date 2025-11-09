Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Timothy D Naegele
The threshold question is why J Street is not bipartisan, instead of being a minor appendage of the DNC?

Surely, there are J Street U students, or those who might consider becoming members, who were raised in conservative families that support Donald Trump. Are they to be turned off by the nonstop rhetoric, and fact: "Only Democrats and Trump haters" allowed"?

Food for thought.

Fred Jonas
"Should the party move left or to the center?" "If the goal is to defeat Trump -- and Trumpism -- and to save democracy as we know it..."

Should you have your appendix removed? Or your gallbladder? Or have coronary artery bypass graft surgery? It's going to be uncomfortable afterwards. And there are risks. But what are the risks if you don't get treatment?

We should take a deep breath, and move left. We know it's best for Americans, as much as some of them want to worry about the implications.

Defeating Donnie, and his "brand," is not the most important goal. It's saving democracy as we know it. One person, one vote. No influence by big spenders who offer to make the decision easy for you. If you live here, and you like it, then support the country by paying a proper tax. Donnie and his nonsense will go away anyway. We need a real democracy. The one the Founding Fathers began 250 years ago, and the one we've spent those 250 years improving. If we want to go backwards, then blacks are no longer free, women can't vote, and there's no miscegenation (Clarence). And even at that, we were ALWAYS guaranteed a country free from other people's religious beliefs. We've learned that the imperfections and flaws of individuals need a strong enough government to control them in ways they don't control themselves. We have to re-impose that government.

