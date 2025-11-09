Normally, I write here about Israel/Palestine, the US-Israel relationship and the Jewish community. Once in a while, I use this space for musings on American politics. In doing so, I’m not speaking for J Street organizationally.

For the past year, Democrats have, I think, been asking the wrong questions. I hear those questions everywhere I go:

Should the Party move left or to the center? Be more moderate or more progressive? Emulate Zohran Mamdani or Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger?

Should Democrats refuse to support candidates who once said or now believe X, Y or Z? Particularly on Israel.

Wouldn’t the Party be better off with one leader empowered to face down Donald Trump and the authoritarian movement that has coalesced around him?

To my mind, these questions are off base.

If the goal is to defeat Trump – and Trumpism – and to save democracy as we know it, the path to victory can’t be to purify and narrow the Democratic Party. The challenge is to grow it. Grow it geographically. Grow it socially. Grow it culturally. Grow it generationally. Grow it into something big and messy enough to win the power to govern.

The right model is not to find one strategy, one message, one voice.

The right model echoes the 2022 Oscar-winning film title: Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Ezra Klein has expressed this well in recent writings (“Just How Bad Was Trump’s Very Bad Night” and “This Is The Way You Beat Trump – and Trumpism”). His thesis? Democrats need to be in the places they used to win, not just in the places they already dominate. And they need candidates who can connect to voters in those places - and the ability to tolerate the real internal differences inherent in a broad tent.

They need the courage to, as Klein says, “turn our disagreements into exchange, into something fruitful rather than something destructive.” He’s suggesting that a liberalism, a pluralism within the Democratic Party will be key to real opportunity and, most important, to winning.

What wins the mayoralty in New York City or the Governor’s Mansion in Virginia isn’t necessarily what will win the Senate seat in Ohio. What suburban moms in Pennsylvania respond to is not what animates millennials in the Bay Area. A party that tries to find the one message that magically works everywhere will be a party spending its time debating itself, not talking to the voters.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

What Democrats need is to build a coalition – a coalition big enough to win the chance to govern.

I’ll posit three principles as a guide to building that coalition:

A Simple Economic Message: We fight for you. They fight for themselves.

Life is not affordable for most families in America. Democrats need to say that plainly – and offer specific actions that make health care, child care, housing and retirement more affordable.

Republicans govern to cut taxes for the rich, shift wealth upward and let billionaires write the rules. And they have the track record to prove it.

The “system” today is rigged in so many ways – and people know it. Wealth and income gaps are so wide that our society is breaking.

Democrats have to say so – and then most importantly, they have to demonstrate that they are willing to take the system on and change it. Democrats must be the party of the people who work hard and struggle to get by, not a party of those whose wealth has insulated them from reality.

Grow the tent. Widen the coalition.

Majorities tolerate real disagreement. They have to. Majorities are messy. They require trust and flexibility. They require showing up in communities Democrats have abandoned or written off.

Trump and the wannabe autocrats who are looking to empower him now and follow him later would love nothing more than for Democrats to shrink – to self-police – to obsessively debate precise boundaries of who is “pure enough” to count.

Democrats can’t take that bait. The party’s tent needs to be large enough to hold both Mamdani and Spanberger – because it has to win the voters attracted to both of them and all the diverse areas that they come from.

Talk in plain English.

OK, this is more tactics than principle – but important nonetheless.

Shrink the distance between policy and lived experience. Less jargon. Fewer ten-point plans. More human language. Every person looking to work in Democratic campaigns has to spend time outside the bluest of blue bubbles where the professional political class clusters. Both online and in real life.

Democrats need to sound like – and reflect – the country, not just a faction within it.

And yes – this includes Israel/Palestine.

Those who disagree on this most sensitive of issues can still be on the same team fighting to save American democracy. If support for – or opposition to – the State of Israel becomes a purity test, that will shrink the coalition, when the whole point is to build the coalition large enough to win.

Some in the Democratic Party still want to provide Israel with uncritical support. Others view the country as a settler colonialist oppressor. And, there are millions who are in between – many of them simply stunned, confused and uncertain what the future should be.

The Democratic Party needs all of them, or it will lose to those who want neither democracy in America nor a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians.

The clarity needed won’t come through narrowing. The clarity needed is conviction – that saving American democracy is the central task – and that the path to majority is a coalition emotionally and intellectually large enough to hold difference.

This is the way you beat Trump and Trumpism.

Not by finding the one leader. The one message. Not with litmus tests and ideological card checks.

The Democrats can win in 2026 and 2028 by being everything, everywhere, all at once.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET