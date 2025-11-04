Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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What Rabin's Legacy Demands of Us
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What Rabin's Legacy Demands of Us

Join J Street for a special conversation marking …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Join J Street for a special conversation marking 30 years since the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. This call was moderated by J Street's Shimrit Braun Kamin and featuring Yael Patir, Israeli policy expert and former J Street Israel Director, and Aaron David Miller, veteran American diplomat who worked closely with Rabin during the Oslo years.

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