For two years, when people asked me what to do about the disasters all around us – Trump here, Bibi there, polarization, war, antisemitism and more – I’ve had one answer: Work to bring political change. Here and in Israel.

Scream all you want. Curse the fates. Pull the covers over your head. Rant online. But without doing the hard political work, nothing changes.

Well, change we got!

Tuesday brought a sweeping victory in the United States for those who believe in democracy, not autocracy; diplomacy, not war; equality, not racism. For the next two years, we’ve elected a Congress that will no longer rubber-stamp policies that damage American interests, line the pockets of the Trump family and its associates, and offer no hope of a better future for Israel and Palestine.

This coming Tuesday, in Israel, a new Knesset will be sworn in. The balance of power will swing sharply – from 68-52 in favor of ethnic nationalism, annexation and racism to 67-53 in favor of change, democracy and the rule of law.

So, what can we expect?

Let’s start with a dose of realism.

American foreign policy is set by the president, not Congress. A fundamental reset of American policy may have to wait for a new president, but a Congress with new leadership and a new center of gravity on Israel/Palestine can accomplish a great deal right now.

In Israel, even if Gadi Eisenkot forms a new government, it’s unlikely to have the political strength or the will to take bold steps diplomatically.

Nonetheless, a new Congress and a new, non-extremist Israeli government can begin to change things.

They can – at a minimum – apply that vital first rule of holes: If you’re in a hole and want to get out, the first thing you have to do is stop digging.

Here’s what is possible in the United States and Israel even in advance of the day we are working toward when a bold, comprehensive diplomatic initiative can be put on the table.

In the United States, new congressional majorities can begin framing fundamentally different relationships with both Israel and Palestine:

Use the power of the purse to responsibly phase out taxpayer subsidies for Israel’s weapons purchases, while building a more sustainable framework for security cooperation, conditioned on Israeli alignment with our laws, interests and values.

Establish clear conditions for future arms sales that require changes in Israeli policy and behavior.

Enforce existing American laws and restrictions that are currently being ignored or violated.

Pass sanctions against settler terrorists and those who aid and abet them.

Pass additional sanctions on the businesses and financial institutions that construct and finance illegal settlements.

Remove legal obstacles to allow the U.S. to engage in a normal diplomatic relationship with a newly recognized state of Palestine, with appropriate safeguards and accountability.

Affirm the ultimate vision for American policy: a comprehensive regional agreement that builds a successful Palestine alongside a secure Israel and leads to full normalization between Israel and all its neighbors – the 23-state solution.

The message Congress needs to – and can – send is clear: No more business as usual. The terms of the U.S.-Israel and U.S.-Palestine relationship are no longer outside the realm of debate and scrutiny. If President Trump doesn’t sign on to this legislative agenda, the next President will.

In Israel, there’s much a new government can do, even one spanning the center-right to the center-left and lacking a mandate for a major diplomatic initiative:

Restore law and order in the West Bank. Arrest settler terrorists. Protect Palestinian villages and farms. Return residents to homes from which they have been driven.

Work with the Trump administration and other mediators to implement the 20-point plan for Gaza. Allow the new transitional government for Gaza that is sitting in Cairo to enter and take control. Permit new police to be trained in Egypt and increase the flow of aid and construction materials. Cooperate in the plan to gradually disarm Hamas and begin clearing the rubble and rebuilding.

Start building a legitimate, functional Palestinian Authority rather than working at every turn to undermine it. Release tax revenues, ease movement restrictions, support democratic reforms and enable free elections.

These steps don’t resolve the conflict. Ensuring stable, secure neighboring democratic states of Israel and Palestine and full regional normalization must remain the goal. But every long journey begins with a few small steps.

Let’s also be clear about what won’t work.

Some in Israel’s new parliamentary majority may believe the U.S.-Israel relationship can be restored simply with a PR blitz and a barnstorming tour designed to convince Americans that all is back to normal with Netanyahu gone and new faces in the Cabinet room.

That won’t cut it.

The damage done by the Netanyahu years cannot be repaired with media appearances and a fresh coat of paint. Nor will a new prime minister mean the substantive disagreements between Israel and both Democrats and Republicans that have grown so deep are automatically over. A friendlier atmosphere and some initial goodwill are important. But they will be short-lived without real changes in policy.

An important first step would be the inclusion of at least one Arab party in the governing coalition – demonstrating that Israel is, in practice as well as principle, a state that respects the rights of all its citizens.

A change of government and of tone is necessary. But only a change of direction can fix this broken relationship.

For so long, it has been hard to see anything but the disaster wrought by the governments in both Israel and the United States. Perhaps we’ve forgotten how to envision a better future.

But as the haze begins to lift and rays of light poke through, let’s keep our eye on the destination – resolution of this conflict and normalization of Israel’s and Palestine’s relations with the neighbors and the world.

We almost certainly won’t reach that destination in the next two years. But we can begin heading toward it – with different politics, different policies and a willingness to stop digging that hole ever deeper.