Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants the world to believe Israel stands alone – a “Super Sparta” besieged by enemies and abandoned by allies.

It’s a story that keeps him in power as Israel’s sole defender while he drives an endless war of devastation in Gaza.

But here’s the truth he doesn’t want you to know: The world is rallying around a comprehensive, pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian, pro-peace plan to end the war, free the hostages and work toward a future of freedom and security for both peoples.

Laid out most clearly in the New York Declaration, it has been embraced by Israel’s Western allies, key Arab states in the region and Palestinian leadership. The plan calls for:

Return of all hostages

Immediate, permanent ceasefire

A surge of aid and international and Arab commitments to stabilizing Gaza

Transition to Palestinian self-governance

Strong security guarantees for Israel

Regional normalization and integration

A total ban on any role for Hamas

Just this morning, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas indicated his support for the plan, in a speech he used to reaffirm Israel’s legitimacy, pledge reforms and declare: “We do not want an armed state. Hamas’s actions do not represent the Palestinian people.”

Also today, 178 House Democrats urged Netanyahu to abandon annexation threats and embrace regional cooperation to rebuild Gaza. And even President Trump has reportedly signaled support for many of these principles to Arab leaders – including a red line against annexation and Israel withdrawing from Gaza.

Tragically, the one man standing in the way is the one most needed to move it forward: Benjamin Netanyahu.

The path toward peace and diplomacy threatens the two things he values most – his coalition’s survival and his ideological refusal to allow Palestinian freedom and self-determination. That’s why he is working to sabotage it, rejecting allies and undercutting consensus.

When he speaks at the UN tomorrow, expect more belligerence: Israel as a forever-besieged Sparta, allies smeared as appeasers, recognition of Palestine cast as a “gift to Hamas.” But the real gift to Hamas has been decades of Netanyahu’s doctrine – weakening Palestinian moderates, paying off Hamas, entrenching extremism, fueling terror and cementing endless conflict.

Even now, as the world puts forward a plan for peace that fulfills every Israeli demand for peace, he accelerates settlement expansion, enables settler violence and threatens annexation.

If Trump is serious about ending the war and preventing annexation, this is the test. He must set real red lines and enforce consequences – or Netanyahu will drag Israel further down a destructive path. And if Trump falters, we must be ready to say clearly: The failure lies at his feet.

Thank you for standing with us, and please consider forwarding this message to your network ahead of Netanyahu’s speech tomorrow.