What Just Happened in Israel?

We just wrapped up a fast-moving conversation with J Street’s own Nadav Tamir and Shimrit Braun Kamin, both on the ground in Israel, about tonight’s election results – and, cautiously, there are reasons to feel optimistic. (Hopefully we’re not biting our tongues tomorrow!)

First and foremost, the horrific coalition that has governed for the past four years suffered a stunning defeat, losing 25 percent of its parliamentary seats. While Likud may have won the most seats, there is almost no path for anyone but the opposition to try to put together a governing coalition. Meanwhile, in other good news, Arab voter turnout surged to historic levels with Arab parties likely to hold 17-18 seats in the next Knesset – a historic number.

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Shimrit shared what she witnessed firsthand volunteering at a polling station in the Negev: Long lines and an extraordinary effort to make sure people could vote, despite real barriers to access.

As Nadav reminded us, Jewish Israelis and Palestinians are both part of Israel’s future. Any conversation about Israeli democracy has to reckon with that reality.

We also walked through what comes next, from President Herzog’s consultations to the possible paths toward a government or another election. There’s still a lot we don’t know, but tonight’s results have given us plenty to discuss.