Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Daniel Friedman's avatar
Daniel Friedman
Oct 11

frightening, timely, and as always exactly right

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Morris Gordin's avatar
Morris Gordin
Oct 11Edited

Israel is a regional superpower with some of the most advanced military, intelligence, weapons, and air power capabilities in the world. It has the capacity to project force throughout the Middle East and has increasingly gained acceptance among Sunni Arab countries. Yet, despite its overwhelming military superiority and growing regional acceptance, after three years of devastating military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon that have killed thousands upon thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese, many Israelis continue to feel deeply fearful, anxious and insecure in the face of threats from a relatively small number of non-state actors.

This raises a profound question: Why does a country with such formidable military power continue to feel so existentially threatened?

One explanation may lie in decades of Holocaust education and the collective historical memory it has cultivated. While preserving the memory of the Holocaust is essential, the way this history has been taught and internalized by Jewish children has shaped a national consciousness in which Israelis perceive themselves as perpetual victims in which everyone hates them and wants to annihilate them. Netanyahu has exploited this historical trauma, reinforcing the persistent sense of vulnerability, fear, and anxiety. Yet Israel is no longer the militarily weaker party struggling against overwhelming odds. It possesses vastly superior military power, while the Palestinians live under conditions of profound asymmetry. In this reversal of power, those who once faced existential vulnerability now wield overwhelming force and are perceived as the bully, while the Palestinians occupy the position of the weaker and more vulnerable party and are now perceived as the underdog.The fact is, it is not human nature to feel sorry for the bully.

Hopefully, an Israeli leader will emerge who recognizes the new reality and will remind the nation that the only thing it has to fear is fear itself. If Netanyahu remains in power which is a very real possibility, then the only thing Israel will have to fear is increasing global isolation and its own internal divisions which will only get worse.

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