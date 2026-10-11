If you’re anxious about Israel’s upcoming election, you’re probably – as I am – closely following the nearly daily polls.

The numbers are in flux. Some show Netanyahu’s Likud gaining ground; others still show the opposition ahead. No one seems to have a clear path to the 61 seats needed to form a government.

But there are trends worth noting.

Gadi Eisenkot and his Yashar party appear to have come down from the highs they reached in late summer. Likud remains well below its 2022 level, but it has been gaining. And Netanyahu remains remarkably competitive in head-to-head measures of who voters would prefer as prime minister.

All of which leads me to ask, “How is this possible?”

This is the same Benjamin Netanyahu who was prime minister through the strategic, intelligence and military failures that culminated in October 7. The same prime minister who presided over three years of war, enormous loss of life, deepening international isolation and an increasingly bitter internal political divide.

He is still on trial at home on corruption charges. And the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

And yet here we are.

We can speculate endlessly about the electoral math. Can opposition parties win enough seats to form a government? Will they be willing to work with Arab parties? Could they form a minority government with outside support?

But I’m left wondering something more fundamental: What would happen if an opposition leader actually offered a compelling case to the Israeli people for a fundamentally different future?

When I ask this of my Israeli friends, I’m told there’s just no bandwidth for such a conversation. Israelis are too traumatized, too frightened and too focused on security to hear an alternative political vision.

I see that even here in the States. I lay out a vision that steers away from never-ending occupation and conflict by providing, as the Saudis say, “a credible, irreversible pathway to a Palestinian state,” and immediately I’m asked, “Do you know a single Israeli who will agree to live next to a Hamas state on the West Bank?”

Those in Israel – serious people with military and security credentials, including former Prime Ministers, ex-IDF chiefs and generals who recognize the existential need for Israel to head in a different direction – have simply failed to make the case for an alternative effectively to the Israeli people.

It’s a case that would start by honestly acknowledging that the threats Israel faces are real but would then lay out why and how there’s a better way to address those legitimate fears than continuing to fight, expand settlements, tighten control over the Palestinians and prepare for the next war.

This alternative path doesn’t require establishing a Palestinian state on the West Bank the Wednesday after the election. But it does require a commitment to the basic principle that the state of the Jewish people does not want to rule over another people forever – and that it does not want to expel them from the land.

From there, Israel could work with its Sunni Arab neighbors, the United States and other friends and allies to build something very different: a secure and prosperous Israel with normalized relations with the 22 members of the Arab League - fully integrated into the region alongside a Palestinian state built over time to be secure, peaceful and economically viable.

That is the vision I call the 23-state solution: two peoples with states of their own, living alongside one another, part of a broader, regional security and economic agreement through which Israel solidifies its place as a permanent part of the Middle East, rather than a country perpetually at war and in conflict.

This path can’t guarantee the elimination of every threat or every conflict. Nothing will - and Netanyahu’s path certainly hasn’t. But this alternative would offer something absent from the current political conversation: a directional map to the way out.

A way out of permanent war and occupation. A way out of the choice between controlling the land and remaining both Jewish and democratic. A way toward full normalization with the region and acceptance by much of the world.

Yet I just don’t see a political leader offering this choice to the Israeli people.

Leaders and parties in the ‘opposition’ continue to compete to sound as hawkish as possible. As nationalist. As anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab.

No wonder there’s a real possibility the election doesn’t bring a change in course. One isn’t really being offered.

What will this mean?

What happens if Netanyahu wins – or if he, or someone else, assembles another hyper-right-wing government?

Another government committed to expanding settlements and deepening Israeli control over the West Bank. Another government with ministers who speak openly about preventing Palestinian statehood. Another four years in which the political center of gravity moves further to the right. Another four years of emigration from Israel of some of its best and brightest.

The end result could be that the path Israel is on – foreclosing the possibility of a Palestinian state, moving further from its founding democratic principles and from core values of the Jewish tradition – becomes irreversible.

I know many older American Jews and established Jewish institutions have been telling ourselves that Netanyahu is an aberration – that eventually Israel will return to a more familiar political path, and that the relationship between American Jewish values and support for Israel will once again return to what we once considered “normal.”

What if we’re wrong?

What will it mean for young American Jews already alienated from Israel? For Jewish institutions that have made Israel central to American Jewish identity? For a relationship with Israel that we thought was grounded in shared belief in founding principles of democracy and equality for all?

There will be time to wrestle with these tough questions when the electoral dust has settled.

For now, as I wait anxiously for the only poll that matters, I still hope we wake up on October 28 to an Israeli government prepared to chart a different course.

Hope, though, is no substitute for strategy.

And those of us in the United States who care deeply about Israel and our own Jewish community better be ready with a new strategy if Netanyahu – or the right without him – emerges victorious.