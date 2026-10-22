Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Mirena Rada's avatar
Mirena Rada
5d

Thank you for writing this. Thank you for going there to observe it with your own eyes and an open mind. And lastly thank you for taking a stand on this issue, which is not easy or rewarded in our current environment.

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Jason Mandell's avatar
Jason Mandell
5d

I was on this trip as well. John does a magnificent job encapsulating what our group experienced, and how we felt in talking with this diverse set of constituencies.

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