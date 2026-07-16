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What Do Anti-Zionist Electoral Wins Mean for Jews?
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What Do Anti-Zionist Electoral Wins Mean for Jews?

We just tackled one of the biggest conversations …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

We just tackled one of the biggest conversations happening in American Jewish life right now: What do the recent primary victories by anti-Zionist and sharply Israel-critical candidates actually mean for the Jewish community? We were joined by Alana Zeitchik, Julie Zebrak, Rabbi Alissa Wise and, for part of the conversation before technical issues got in the way, Gili Getz. We unpacked why these races are resonating so differently with different Jews – and whether they represent a shift among the electorate on Israel, or something broader about the desire to rupture the status quo.

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