What Are We Settling For?

“Thou shalt not be mediocre.” That line from Rabbi Donniel Hartman, a leading Jewish scholar and President of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, stuck with me.

We had a wide-ranging conversation about Israel’s standing in the world, the trauma Israelis are living through, and the enormous gap between where we are and where we need to go. But what I found most compelling was Donniel’s insistence that the answer can’t simply be better arguments against Israel’s critics. We have to ask more of ourselves.

What’s stopping us from clearing the rubble in Gaza? What’s stopping us from building hospitals? What’s stopping us from making Palestinian lives better where we have the ability to do so?

And what does it mean to articulate a vision of Israel that’s not just “better than today,” but actually worthy of our deepest Jewish values?

Donniel was also candid about how hard that conversation is in Israel right now. People are frightened. They don’t want to hear moral criticism when they’re worried about their kids’ safety. So, he argues, you have to walk people slowly, step after step – establish trust, acknowledge their fears and then challenge them to imagine something more.

That may mean making people uncomfortable. The Hartman Institute, he said, is going to try.

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